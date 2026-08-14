Security has been heightened across the national capital ahead of the 80th Independence Day celebrations on August 15, with police and security agencies intensifying surveillance and checks at key locations.

Police personnel have been deployed at strategic points, while additional checking is being carried out at entry and exit routes. Security teams are also keeping a close watch on public places and areas that are expected to witness increased movement ahead of August 15.

The security measures come ahead of the Independence Day celebrations in the capital, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the nation from the Red Fort on August 15.

Meanwhile, Mandi House Metro Station and the ITO were illuminated in tricolour as Delhi gears up for celebrations.

As India prepares to mark its milestone 80th Independence Day, the ramparts of the Red Fort are set to witness a historic first alongside a strong national focus on youth power and strict adherence to protocol, the Ministry of Defence announced.

In a major shift for the national event on August 15, the National Song 'Vande Mataram' will be sung from the ramparts of the Red Fort for the very first time.

Outlining the new ceremonial sequence, Defence Secretary RK Singh explained, "This is the first time we are doing it with that sequence. The sequence is that he (Prime Minister Modi) arrives on the rampart, then the national song is played, and everybody keeps standing. Thereafter, he unfurls the flag and the national anthem is played."

The milestone celebrations will place a heavy emphasis on 'Yuva Shakti' (youth power), honouring the success and contributions of students and young citizens.

This spirit of youth innovation extends far beyond the capital. Across the country, young Indian start-ups--such as those supported by innovation and prototyping hubs like T-Works in Hyderabad--are driving monumental changes.

Moving beyond government-driven space institutions alone, young engineers are developing affordable space technologies and tackling critical orbital challenges like space debris, successfully transitioning prototypes into market-ready innovations.

Addressing media queries regarding whether the prominent celebration of youth in Delhi was a reactionary measure to recent youth demonstrations, Defence Secretary Singh firmly clarified that the initiative was long-planned.

"The plan to celebrate the success and contribution of youth at the Independence Day celebrations predates any other event," he said.