Monday, November 03, 2025 | 09:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Smog chokes Delhi as pollution remains high despite anti-smog efforts

Smog chokes Delhi as pollution remains high despite anti-smog efforts

Even after strict curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan, Delhi continues to choke under a thick blanket of smog, with AQI levels staying stubbornly in the 'very poor' zone

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

According to the Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS), pollution levels will remain in the ‘very poor’ range until November 4. (Photo:PTI)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 9:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘very poor’ category on Monday, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) crossing the 350 mark, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
 
A thick layer of smog continued to envelop the city despite anti-pollution measures being implemented across the National Capital Region (NCR). Visibility remained low, and residents reported eye irritation and respiratory discomfort.
 
According to the Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS), pollution levels will remain in the ‘very poor’ range until November 4.
 

How bad is Delhi’s air quality today?

 
At 8 am, Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 364, while several other stations also reported ‘very poor’ readings. Delhi’s AQI stood at 366 on Sunday, placing the city’s air quality in the same category.
 
 
According to CPCB standards, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’, and 401–500 ‘severe’.

Also Read

carbon emission, co2, air pollution

NCR's air pollution problem needs hard decisions from states, Centrepremium

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi air quality worsens as AQI touches 421, enters 'severe' category

vehicle, TRAFFIC

Commercial vehicles below BS-IV to be barred from entering Delhi from Sat

stubble burning

From despair to action: How India can put an end to stubble burningpremium

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi to bar entry of non-BS-VI compliant vehicles registered outside city

 
Health authorities have advised children, the elderly, and those with respiratory conditions to limit outdoor exposure. 
 

What measures are being taken to curb Delhi’s air pollution?

 
Authorities have implemented Stage 2 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR following a post-Diwali spike in pollution caused by emissions, stagnant weather, and residual smoke.
 
The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has doubled parking fees to discourage vehicular traffic. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has banned entry of non-Delhi-registered BS-III and lower commercial goods vehicles into the city, though passenger vehicles remain exempt. Municipal teams have also deployed truck-mounted sprinklers to control dust at major intersections and construction zones.
 
Meanwhile, the Delhi government’s plans to induce artificial rainfall through cloud seeding were temporarily suspended after test flights earlier this week failed due to low atmospheric moisture. 
 

What does the weather forecast say for Delhi this week?

 
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast clear skies on Monday, with temperatures ranging between 16 degrees Celsius and 30 degrees Celsius. Mist and haze are expected in the morning hours.
 
On November 4 and 5, the city may witness shallow fog and partly cloudy skies. Weather experts suggest that a change in wind speed or rainfall could temporarily improve air quality, but no significant relief is expected before the weekend.

More From This Section

cloud seeding

Delhi cloud seeding trials were purely experimental, says MoES official

Indian navy

CMS-03 satellite will provide robust telecom coverage across IOR: Navy

ISRO

Space industry congratulates Isro for successful launch of CMS-03 satellite

ISRO

Isro scripts history with launch of heaviest communications satellite

Cyber security

DMRC marks cyber security month with global participation and events

Topics : Air Quality Index Delhi Pollution air pollution Delhi air quality Delhi weather Air quality BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 9:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesICC Women's World Cup Prize MoneyICC Womens World Cup Champions ListGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Bank Holidays in November ListQ2 Results TodayTata Motors DemergerLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon