Purpose of Voters' Day is to encourage, promote registration: Delhi CEC

The primary purpose of the National Voters Day celebration is to encourage, facilitate, and promote voter registration and participation, particularly among first-time voters, Delhi's Chief Electoral officer Ranbir Singh said on Wednesday.

The Election Commission launched a song named 'Main Bharat Hoon, Hum Bharat ke Matdata hain' while observing the 13th National Voters' Day with the theme 'Nothing like voting, I vote for sure' in .

The National Voters' Day has been celebrated on January 25 every year since 2011 to mark the foundation day of the Election Commission of India, January 25, 1950.

Representatives of various political parties of the state along with state icons also attended the event.

Singh said all participants took a pledge to uphold the democratic traditions of India and to vote in an ethical manner in every election.

Several young voters of of diverse categories were given their Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC) at the National and the State level functions on the occasion.

Certificates of achievement and cash prize to winners of various competitions were also given.

Awards for the best electoral practices were granted to 42 officers and officials at the state and district levels for their performance in election administration.

"All stakeholders must work together to address the issues of youth and urban apathy in electoral participation. Voters are the backbone of a democracy.

"Our constant endeavour is to educate, motivate, facilitate, engage and empower the voters so that they can play their democratic role more and more effectively," Singh said.

District Magistrates R Menaka, Isha Khosla, Monica Priyadarshini were awarded as best DEOs while Kaanchan Azad, who has been the officer on special duty, was also felicitated with the special category award for 'Dedicated and Sincere Service', a statement said.

