Delhi top city for iPhone enthusiasts, beats Mumbai by big margin: Report

Interestingly, Mumbai, while second in iPhone purchases, also experienced a significant iPhone wave, with over a "tenfold increase" in 2022, according to the report.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2023 | 8:15 PM IST
Delhi has emerged as the top city for iPhone enthusiasts as it beats the second in the chart, Mumbai, with a mammoth "182 per cent" more iPhone purchases this year so far, reveals a new report.
The research, "iPhone unboxed" conducted by consumer electronics store chain Croma, found "47 per cent growth" in iPhone sales in Delhi from 2020 to 2021 and rose to "106 per cent" from 2021 to 2022 in the city.
Interestingly, Mumbai, while second in iPhone purchases, also experienced a significant iPhone wave, with over a "tenfold increase" in 2022, according to the report.
The list was followed by Pune, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, with growth percentages of 198 per cent, 221 per cent, and 132 per cent, respectively, from 2021 to 2022.
"The findings by Croma are based on the purchase patterns of Croma consumers throughout the year and close observations of post-purchase usage trends. The iPhone unboxed not only gives the highlights of the past few years but also sets the tone ahead of Apple's forthcoming event on September 12th," read the report.
It also revealed iPhone 13, 128GB, starlight white as the bestselling model; followed by the iPhone 13, 128GB midnight black edition, and the iPhone 13, 128GB blue.

Apple will be announcing its latest iPhone 15 series on Tuesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi iPhone Mumbai

First Published: Sep 11 2023 | 8:15 PM IST

