Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.79%)
67127.08 + 528.17
Nifty (0.89%)
19996.35 + 176.40
Nifty Smallcap (1.38%)
5995.40 + 81.50
Nifty Midcap (1.14%)
41444.20 + 466.45
Nifty Bank (0.92%)
45570.70 + 414.30
Heatmap

G20 Summit: Startup Bridge between India and Saudi Arabia announced

Prince Fahad Bin Mansour Al-Saud of Saudi Arabia stated that Saudi Arabia wanted to keep the momentum of collaboration going while boosting entrepreneurship in both nations

startups

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2023 | 7:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Following the announcement of a Saudi Arabian investment facilitation centre in India on Sunday, Prince Fahad Bin Mansour Al-Saud of Saudi Arabia spoke about a StartUp Bridge initiative between the two nations with ANI on Monday.
 
After congratulating India for successfully hosting the 2023 G20 Summit, Prince Fahad Bin Mansour spoke about the initiative that aims to foster entrepreneurship ecosystems in both nations and foster a climate of collaboration and innovation that StartUp India and Invest Saudi would facilitate.
 
Prince Fahad Bin Mansour said, "Today, one of the main goals that we have is to activate this Bridge… Under the leadership of both government organisations, with the Ministry of Investment in Saudi, a lot of things will be there," he added.
The StartUp Bridge, a joint endeavour between the two countries, is expected to pave the way for numerous initiatives to solve pressing issues.
 
Prince Fahad emphasised, "We will work to see how entrepreneurs can solve a lot of problems that we are facing." He also underlined the importance of integrating 'Startup 20,' an official engagement group established under the G20 India Presidency 2023, into this bridge.
 
"We have seen a lot of MoUs that have been signed...We would like to see the momentum keep on going. We are here to support and we just concluded the Investment Forum between Saudi and India," added the Prince.
 
What is Startup20?
 
Startup20, as described by the G20 India Presidency 2023, is an official engagement group that acts as a dialogue forum for global startup ecosystem stakeholders. Its primary objective is to represent the global startup ecosystem's concerns and challenges to G20 leaders. Like other G20 engagement groups, Startup20 collaborates with G20 Sherpa and the Startup20 secretariat, according to the official Startup20 website.
 
The group focuses on identifying key topics for discussion and formulating recommendations in various priority areas. These recommendations are developed through a consensus-based approach and are eventually submitted to the G20 presidency for discussion at the G20 Summit.
 
Startup20 India
 
Startup20 India operates through Task Forces, each designed to address specific priorities and topics. These task forces develop recommendations to support startup ecosystems globally, which are conveyed through a communique to the G20 India presidency and discussed during the G20 Summit 2023.
 
The Startup20 Shikhar Summit, hosted in Gurugram in July, celebrated the successful completion of Startup20's inaugural year and the release of the final "Policy Communique". This was a significant step towards the group's commitment to globally fostering entrepreneurship.
 
In the coming months, the StartUp Bridge initiative will likely amplify the impact of Startup20, as it forms a crucial part of the effort to bolster entrepreneurship ecosystems and strengthen ties between Saudi Arabia and India.
 
Earlier this year, Prime Minister Modi also announced the establishment of a Startup Bridge between India and Italy. He especially emphasises increasing cooperation in areas like renewable energy, green hydrogen, IT, semiconductors, telecom and space.
 
 

Also Read

Saudi prince MBS warned US of economic pain amid oil feud last year: Report

Saudi Pro League live telecast: How to watch Neymar, Ronaldo games in India

Ronaldo to Neymar: Saudi Arabia is changing football one player at a time

PM Modi meets Saudi Crown Prince, discusses trade and defence ties

VC investment in Indian startups declines by 76.4% YoY in H1 2023: Report

Powered by utility vehicles, PV dispatches jump 9% in August: Siam

Himachal to provide rented accommodation for families in relief camps

From FTA to FinTech: Highlights from India-UK Economic Financial Dialogue

Delhi AIIMS to streamline medical, surgical adult emergency services

SC extends protection to Editors Guild members, seeks view of Manipur

Topics : G20 Meet G20 G20 summit G20 meets G20 nations G20 economies Startups entrepreneurs BS Web Reports India-Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia

First Published: Sep 11 2023 | 7:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesSovereign Gold Bond Tranche IIAsia Cup 2023 IND vs PAK Live ScoreCredit Suisse caseStocks to WatchGold-Silver PricesBengaluru Bandh TodayVijay Sethupathi | MaharajaTop Headlines Today

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partnerQuick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Amit Shah to launch BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' from Dantewada on Sept 12PM Modi confident people would support BJP in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh

India News

Bengaluru Bandh today: Here's what's open and what's closed amid strikeAir Asia flight returns to Kochi airport due to suspected hydraulic failure

Economy News

Private equity firms TPG, Tepco, Brookfield in talks for JSW Neo stakeG20 Summit: 'Green' shoots seen in climate declaration, not much on fossils
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon