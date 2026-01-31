Delhi: Traffic curbs on Sunday for Guru Ravidas Jayanti procession

Traffic movement in parts of central and north Delhi is likely to be affected on February 1 in view of a Shobha Yatra on the occasion of the 649th Jayanti of Shri Guru Ravidas Ji, Delhi Traffic Police said in an advisory.

The procession will be carried out by Shri Guru Ravi Dass Janmotsav Committee (Regd.) and will start from Red Fort ground at 2.30 pm and is expected to conclude around 8 pm at Guru Ravidas Mandir, P&T Colony, Guru Ravidas Marg, officials said.

According to the advisory, the yatra will pass through Chandni Chowk, Fatehpuri, Khari Baoli, Sadar Bazar, Bara Tooti Chowk, Pahari Dheeraj, Bara Hindu Rao and DBG Road before reaching the concluding point. A large gathering is expected to participate, and both vehicular traffic and pedestrian movement are likely to remain heavy along the route.

The Delhi Traffic Police assured that special arrangements are in place to ensure smooth traffic flow and pedestrian safety. However, traffic restrictions and diversions may be implemented as necessary.

Diversions may be implemented at Subhash Park T-point, Chatta Rail Chowk, Fatehpuri T-point, T-point of Church Mission Road/Khari Baoli Road, Bara Tooti Chowk, T-point of Bara Hindu Rao Road/Rani Jhansi Road, starting point of Rani Jhansi flyover towards Tis Hazari, Kalkadas Chowk and R/A Bagga, the advisory said.

The roads and stretches likely to remain affected include Netaji Subhash Marg, SPM Marg, Church Mission Road, Khari Baoli Road, Qutab Road, Maharaja Agrasen Road, Bara Hindu Rao Road, Pahari Dheeraj Road, Sadar Thana Road, Rani Jhansi Road, DBG Road, Arya Samaj Road, Gurudwara Road, Saraswati Marg and Ravi Das Marg.