Delhi University begins UG admission registration for 2026-27 session

The first phase of registrations for admission into undergraduate programmes in Delhi University has begun for the 2026-27 academic session through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS).

Candidates who appeared in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) 2026 and wish to seek admission to the university's colleges can register on the CSAS portal, according to a notice dated June 26.

Admissions to 73 undergraduate programmes and more than 100 BA programmes offered across 67 colleges will be based solely on CUET-UG 2026 scores, subject to candidates fulfilling programme-specific eligibility criteria prescribed by the university.

According to the university, candidates can register on the CSAS portal using only their CUET-UG 2026 application number. As part of a new initiative, essential candidate details, including name, date of birth, photograph and signature, have been auto-integrated through the Government of India's API Setu to minimise data-entry errors and enhance security.

The university has prescribed a one-time, non-refundable registration fee of ₹250 for candidates belonging to the unreserved, OBC-NCL and EWS categories, and ₹ 100 for SC, ST and PwBD candidates.

After completing the initial registration, candidates will be required to participate in the second phase of CSAS, during which they must submit their preferences for programme and college combinations.

In Phase II, candidates will also have to map their CUET-UG test papers with the subjects studied in Class 12. The university said only those language and domain-specific CUET papers corresponding to subjects passed in class 12 will be considered while determining programme-specific eligibility and calculating candidates' scores.

Based on the subject mapping, the university will determine the programmes for which candidates are eligible before inviting them to submit their programme and college preferences.

The schedule for Phase II will be announced shortly, according to the notification.

The university has advised applicants to carefully read the Undergraduate Bulletin of Information and CSAS (UG) 2026-27 guidelines before applying and to regularly check the official admission website for further updates and announcements.