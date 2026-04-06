DU's Ramjas, Miranda House evacuated after bomb threat; no explosives found

Multiple agencies rushed to Ramjas and Miranda House colleges of the Delhi University after the institutions received bomb threat e-mails on Monday, police said.

However, they found no suspicious objects in either of the premises.

"Although there was no mention of bomb in the e-mail messages themselves, their subject lines mentioned bomb threats," officials said.

On receiving the e-mails, the college administrations informed the police, triggering a swift response from security agencies.

Bomb disposal teams, dog squads, and other police personnel promptly arrived at the institutions.

As a precautionary measure, they evacuated students and staff from the campuses and cordoned off the premises.

However, even after thorough checks, they found no suspicious objects.

Further investigation is underway, police said.