JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Environment
Business Standard

What is Air Quality Index? What does it tell about the condition of air?

The sky turned grey and the air started smelling of soot in Delhi last week. We were told that the AQI levels had gone past the dangerous level. What does Air Quality Index indicate? Let us find out

Topics
air pollution | Air Quality Index | Delhi

Team TMS  |  New Delhi 

Delhi air quality index continues to be 'very poor' ahead of Diwali
Air Quality Index in Delhi and NCR continues to be in the 'very poor' category for more than a week now

Air Quality Index, or AQI for short, gives us a rough idea about how good or bad the quality of air in a particular area is. A high AQI value means a higher level of air pollution. India introduced its own AQI system in 2015 to keep a tab on its rising pollution. Before that, we were relying on the US Air Quality Index, which didn’t fit the bill, given the different conditions and pollutants found here.

India has been measuring pollutants in the air for decades now. It started making them public recently. On a table of 1 t0 500, the pollution table is divided into six coloured bands. It begins with the good green band, in which the AQI level is set between 1 and 50. The worst is the red band where the AQI level is fixed at 401 to 500.      
 
After Diwali, the AQI level at several spots in Delhi had reached 500, which has been categorised as severe, prompting the government to take some strict measures
 
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) calculates the AQI for all the major air pollutants. These are ground-level ozone, particle pollution or particulate matter -- that is PM2.5 and pm 10 -- besides Carbon monoxide, Sulfur dioxide and Nitrogen dioxide.
 
The Indian AQI was tailor-made for our needs, as it also measured lead and ammonia -- which the US AQI did not. It also gives real-time data on air quality. Each of these pollutants has been given a weight according to its impact on human health. The AQI is a composite score of all the major pollutants present in the air. 
 
The northern states, including Delhi, have seen a rise in AQI levels over the past decade due to a rise in population, which led to a sharp jump in the number of vehicles to transport them and also the goods they consume. The recent rise in slash and burn farming has also contributed to the air pollution, which turns deadly in the capital during winters every year.

Watch Video

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, November 18 2021. 09:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.