Home / India News / Delhi braces for hotter days ahead as temperature continues rising

Delhi braces for hotter days ahead as temperature continues rising

Wednesday's forecast indicated a minimum temperature of 19.05 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 37.2 degrees Celsius

Delhi is expected to experience a hotter day with clear skies (Photo: PTI)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 9:20 AM IST

Delhi residents woke up to clear skies and hot weather on Wednesday morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reports a significant rise in Delhi-NCR's maximum temperatures, with no major change in minimum temperatures.

Weather updates for today

Temperatures are expected to rise this week and may reach 40 degrees Celsius in the coming days. Wednesday's forecast indicated a minimum temperature of 19.05 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 37.2 degrees Celsius. Relative humidity is expected to be 7 per cent, with wind speed at 7 km/h.

IMD’s forecast for the week

The sky is likely to remain clear till March 26. The maximum temperature is expected to touch 37 degrees Celsius on March 26, while March 25 and 27 will see highs of 36 degrees Celsius, making these the hottest days of March. Strong surface winds, with speeds of 20–30 km/h, are likely to prevail over the national capital from March 27 to 29. Despite the rise in maximum temperatures, the minimum temperature is expected to remain between 17 degrees Celsius and 19 degrees Celsius.
 

Delhi’s AQI update

Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘poor’ category on Wednesday morning. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 235 at 8 am on March 26, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The city’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 234 at 4 pm on March 24.

Delhi weather forecast for tomorrow

On Thursday, Delhi is expected to experience a hotter day with clear skies. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 25.77 degrees Celsius and 38.74 degrees Celsius, respectively.

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 9:20 AM IST

