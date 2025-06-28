Delhi weather update: IMD issues yellow alert for rain, thunderstorm

Delhi witnessed a pleasant morning on Saturday as the temperature continued to remain lower.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the national capital. Generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain and thunderstorms are likely, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30–40 kmph, occasionally reaching up to 50 kmph during storms, the IMD said.
The showers are expected to bring down the maximum temperature, keeping it between 36–38 degrees Celsius, with the minimum likely to hover around 28 degrees Celsius.
Delhi weather: Weekly forecast
Delhi is likely to experience mostly cloudy skies over the next seven days, with the IMD issuing no alerts for the next seven days in its late-night forecast on June 26. IMD forecasts thunderstorms, lightning, and light to very light rainfall until July 2. Gusty winds of 30–40 kmph, occasionally reaching up to 50 kmph during evening or night storms, are also expected. While rainfall intensity may vary, no heatwave conditions are forecast for the week.
Also Read
Despite alerts, rain keeps Delhi waiting
Despite cloudy skies over the city, the long-awaited monsoon has not arrived in Delhi.
The IMD has issued several alerts in recent days, predicting the monsoon's onset. But so far, the rains have not followed.
In its bulletin on June 25, the IMD said the monsoon was likely to reach Delhi within the next 24 hours (by June 26). Referring to its earlier forecast, the department noted that cloudy conditions had persisted over Delhi for the past three to four days. However, only very light to light rain was recorded in a few areas.
According to the IMD, southeasterly winds have been blowing across the city during this time due to an east-west seasonal trough and a convergence line located south of Delhi, extending up to 2 km above ground level.
Delhi air quality remains ‘satisfactory’
Delhi’s air quality improved on Saturday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) slipping into the ‘satisfactory’ category after remaining ‘moderate’ for the last few days.
The air quality was recorded ‘satisfactory’ at 8 am on June 28, with an AQI reading of 86, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’ and 401–500 ‘severe’.