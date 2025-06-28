Saturday, June 28, 2025 | 11:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi weather update: IMD issues yellow alert for rain, thunderstorm

Delhi weather update: IMD issues yellow alert for rain, thunderstorm

Delhi continues to wait for the arrival of monsoon; AQI turns satisfactory

cloudy sky, clouds, weather, rain, rainfall

The IMD has issued several alerts in recent days, predicting the monsoon's onset. But so far, the rains have not followed | (PTI Photo)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2025 | 11:15 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi witnessed a pleasant morning on Saturday as the temperature continued to remain lower.
 
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the national capital. Generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain and thunderstorms are likely, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30–40 kmph, occasionally reaching up to 50 kmph during storms, the IMD said.
 
The showers are expected to bring down the maximum temperature, keeping it between 36–38 degrees Celsius, with the minimum likely to hover around 28 degrees Celsius.

Delhi weather: Weekly forecast

Delhi is likely to experience mostly cloudy skies over the next seven days, with the IMD issuing no alerts for the next seven days in its late-night forecast on June 26. IMD forecasts thunderstorms, lightning, and light to very light rainfall until July 2. Gusty winds of 30–40 kmph, occasionally reaching up to 50 kmph during evening or night storms, are also expected. While rainfall intensity may vary, no heatwave conditions are forecast for the week. 
 

Also Read

clouds, weather, summer, cloudy skies

Monsoon delay persists in Delhi amid cloudy skies, rain forecast; AQI at 80

Rain, Delhi Rains, Monsoon

Delhi, Noida likely to receive rainfall today, IMD issues yellow alert

Rains, New Delhi Rains, Delhi rains

Delhi sees pleasant weather as IMD warns of rain, storms across India

Rains, Mumbai Rains

Delhi braces for arrival of monsoon tomorrow; IMD issues yellow alert

Rain, Delhi Rains, New Delhi Rains, Monsoon

Delhi, Gurugram likely to see moderate rain today, IMD issues yellow alert

Despite alerts, rain keeps Delhi waiting

Despite cloudy skies over the city, the long-awaited monsoon has not arrived in Delhi.
 
The IMD has issued several alerts in recent days, predicting the monsoon's onset. But so far, the rains have not followed.
 
In its bulletin on June 25, the IMD said the monsoon was likely to reach Delhi within the next 24 hours (by June 26). Referring to its earlier forecast, the department noted that cloudy conditions had persisted over Delhi for the past three to four days. However, only very light to light rain was recorded in a few areas.
 
 According to the IMD, southeasterly winds have been blowing across the city during this time due to an east-west seasonal trough and a convergence line located south of Delhi, extending up to 2 km above ground level. 

Delhi air quality remains ‘satisfactory’

Delhi’s air quality improved on Saturday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) slipping into the ‘satisfactory’ category after remaining ‘moderate’ for the last few days.
 
The air quality was recorded ‘satisfactory’ at 8 am on June 28, with an AQI reading of 86, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’ and 401–500 ‘severe’.

More From This Section

Indian Railways

Experts call 25% cap on railway waiting list 'uneconomical, impractical'

Ram mandir, Ayodhya

Over 55 mn devotees visited Ayodhya Ram Temple since consecration: UP govt

Puri: Chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra at the Jagannath Temple, on the eve of the annual ‘Rath Yatra' festival, in Puri, Odisha, Thursday, June 26, 2025

Over 600 fall ill during Puri Rath Yatra, many admitted to hospitals

Shefali Jariwala

'Kaanta Laga' fame actor Shefali Jariwala passes away at 42 in Mumbai

rape

Kolkata student gangrape: Row over perpetrators' links; NCW seeks probe

Topics : Delhi weather weather IMD weather forecast weather forecast BS Web Reports Delhi air quality

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 28 2025 | 11:12 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayGurugram Home Price RiseDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025ICAI CA Final ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon