Delhi, Gurugram likely to see moderate rain today, IMD issues yellow alert

Delhi, Gurugram likely to see moderate rain today, IMD issues yellow alert

Delhi to see cloudy skies, rain, thunderstorms till June 25; gusty winds up to 50 kmph likely during evenings; no heatwave forecast for the week, says IMD

The southwest monsoon is likely to reach Delhi and neighbouring regions, including Chandigarh, Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir, within the next two days. (Photo: PTI)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 9:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a yellow alert for Delhi, Gurugram, and Faridabad, warning of thunderstorms with lightning and moderate to heavy rainfall.
 
Generally cloudy skies with moderate to heavy rain or thunderstorms are likely, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30–40 kmph, occasionally reaching up to 50 kmph during storms, the IMD said in its morning bulletin.
 
The showers are expected to bring the maximum temperature down to 36 degrees Celsius, with the minimum likely to hover around 28 degrees Celsius.
 

Delhi weather: Weekly forecast

 
Delhi is expected to witness largely cloudy weather over the next seven days, with the IMD issuing a yellow alert for thunderstorms, lightning, and moderate to light rainfall until June 25. Gusty winds between 30–40 kmph, occasionally reaching 50 kmph during evening or night thunderstorms, have been forecast. While the intensity of rainfall may vary, no heatwave conditions are expected during the week.
 
 

Rain improves air quality in Delhi

 
Delhi’s air quality continues to show improvement on Monday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) slipping into the ‘satisfactory’ category after remaining ‘poor’ for several days.

The air quality was recorded 'satisfactory' at 8 am on June 23, with an AQI reading of 96, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.
 
According to the CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’ and 401–500 ‘severe’. 
 

IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for northwest India

 
The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall across northwest India, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and the Konkan-Goa region until June 26, with Madhya Pradesh likely to see extremely heavy showers on June 23 and 24.
 

Southwest monsoon expected to reach Delhi by June 24

 
The southwest monsoon is likely to reach Delhi and neighbouring regions, including Chandigarh, Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir, within the next two days, according to the IMD. If it arrives in Delhi by June 24, it would be the city's earliest monsoon onset since 2013, when the rains arrived on June 16. 
 
The IMD also reported that the monsoon has already advanced further, covering the entire Ladakh region and most parts of Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and parts of Punjab. Conditions remain favourable for the monsoon to progress into additional areas of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and the remaining parts of western Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir over the coming days.

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 9:36 AM IST

