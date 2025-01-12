Business Standard

Cold wave grips Delhi, dense fog impacts travel; IMD warns of rain

Cold wave grips Delhi, dense fog impacts travel; IMD warns of rain

The IMD has warned of light rain in the national capital, with thunderstorms and hail expected later in the day

Fog, New Delhi Fog, Winter

New Delhi: Commuters amid fog, on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025. (Photo: PTI)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2025 | 8:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi experienced dense fog on Sunday as icy winds intensified the cold wave. The chill reduced visibility, disrupted transport, and drove many homeless people to night shelters. The dense fog further exacerbated the already deteriorating air quality in the national capital.  Delhi weather conditions today  The minimum temperature is expected to drop to 10 degrees Celsius today, while the maximum temperature is anticipated to remain at 17 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Light rain was observed in several parts of Delhi on Saturday evening as the city recorded a low of 7.7 degrees Celsius.  IMD issues rain alerts  The IMD has warned of light rain in the national capital, with thunderstorms and hail expected later in the day. The rains are likely to be accompanied by chilly winds, intensifying the ongoing cold wave.  Light rain or snow is expected at isolated places in Kashmir today. Dense to very dense fog conditions are expected to persist in parts of Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, and East Uttar Pradesh during the night and early morning hours on January 12 and 13, causing further disruptions in these regions.  Flights, Trains delayed  As dense fog and cold waves continue to persist in Delhi several flights were delayed at the Delhi airport. Several trains were also running late at the New Delhi railway station.   In a post on X, Delhi airport requested passengers to contact their concerned airline for updated flight information. 
Delhi weather forecast for tomorrow
 
 
Tomorrow, on Monday, January 13, 2025, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius, along with dense fog conditions. 

Delhi weather cold wave Rainfall winter Delhi winter Dense fog

First Published: Jan 12 2025 | 8:12 AM IST

