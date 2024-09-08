Depression forms over Bay of Bengal; IMD predicts heavy rain in Odisha

Business Standard
The weather system is expected to move towards north Odisha-West Bengal coasts and intensify into a deep depression during the next 24 hours, it said

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea along and off the Odisha coast, northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining West Central Bay of Bengal during the periodPhoto: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2024 | 12:07 PM IST

The well-marked low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal has turned into a depression, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.
As per an IMD bulletin, the depression was located at a distance of about 310 km east of Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 260 km east-southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha), 290 km south-southeast of Paradip (Odisha) and 410 km south of Digha (West Bengal).
The weather system is expected to move towards north Odisha-West Bengal coasts and intensify into a deep depression during the next 24 hours, it said.
Thereafter, it is very likely to move across north Odisha-Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and adjoining north Chhattisgarh during the subsequent two days, it said.
 
The weather office issued an 'Orange' warning (be prepared) for heavy to very heavy rain at one or two places over Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Malkangiri, and Koraput districts of Odisha for Sunday.
A 'Yellow' warning (be updated) for heavy rain has also been issued for one or two places of Kendrapara, Khurda, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, and Nabarangpur districts for Sunday.

First Published: Sep 08 2024 | 12:07 PM IST

