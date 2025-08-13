Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 01:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Developmental activities must ensure protection of environment, says SC

Developmental activities must ensure protection of environment, says SC

A bench of Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran said the forest area needs be restored

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 1:25 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted six weeks to the Telangana government to come out with a "good proposal" for holistic restoration of Kancha Gachibowli forest site, saying the state government will have to replant the uprooted trees.

A bench of Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran said the forest area needs be restored.

The top court reiterated that it was not against development but the environment needs to be protected.

"Time and again, court has observed that we are not against development but it has to be a sustainable development. While carrying out developmental activities, the interest of the environment and the wildlife has to be taken care of by ensuring mitigating and compensatory measures. if the state comes up with such a proposal we will welcome such a proposal," the bench said while posting the matter after six weeks.

 

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the Telangana government, submitted that that state is looking at the whole proposal in a holistic manner wherein the interest of environment and wildlife is sought to be balanced with development.

On May 15, the top court said felling of trees next to the University of Hyderabad prima facie appeared to be "pre-planned" and asked the Telangana government to restore it or its officials could land in jail.

The CJI said it was for the state to make a choice between restoring the forest or wanting to send their officials to prison.

The bench asked why trees were felled taking advantage of a long weekend when the courts were not available.

While taking suo motu cognisance of the deforestation activities in the Kancha Gachibowli Forest, the apex court on April 3 ordered a status quo until further orders, except the protection of trees already existing there by the state or any authority.

On April 16, the apex court rapped the Telangana government over its rushed action to fell trees there and directed it to submit a specific plan to restore the 100 acres of deforested land if it wanted its chief secretary "to be saved from any severe action".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Supreme Court environmentalism Environment

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 1:25 PM IST

