Dining out to getting fit, Indians pumped life into experience economy

The insights are based on the purchasing trends and patterns from the two months leading up to Diwali

Razorpay

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2023 | 11:27 PM IST
From embarking on journeys, and indulging in culinary delights to savouring the rich experience of dining out, Indians are now redefining how festivals are celebrated, paving the way for the rise of the ‘experience economy’. Razorpay in its Diwali Trends Report released on Tuesday looked at how Indians spent this festival season.

This report was an analysis and comparison of over 700 million transactions conducted on the Razorpay platform. The insights are based on the trends and patterns from the two months leading up to Diwali each year: September and October in 2023 versus August and September in 2022.

chart



Topics : Razorpay Fintech sector festive season

First Published: Nov 21 2023 | 11:27 PM IST

