Dining out to getting fit, Indians pumped life into experience economy

From embarking on journeys, and indulging in culinary delights to savouring the rich experience of dining out, Indians are now redefining how festivals are celebrated, paving the way for the rise of the ‘experience economy’. Razorpay in its Diwali Trends Report released on Tuesday looked at how Indians spent this festival season.This report was an analysis and comparison of over 700 million transactions conducted on the Razorpay platform. The insights are based on the trends and patterns from the two months leading up to Diwali each year: September and October in 2023 versus August and September in 2022.