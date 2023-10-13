Discussion on development goals impossible without peace: Inter-Parl Union

Addressing the ninth P20 Summit in the national capital on Friday, President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, Duarte Pacheco, said it was impossible to discuss Sustainable Development Goals and the future without peace.

"Without peace, forget to discuss sustainable development Goals or to discuss other issues. So peace should be on the front page of our worries, always," he said, at the opening of the P20 Summit, which will see four high-level sessions -- 'Accelerating SDGs, Sustainable Energy Transition', 'Women-led Development' and 'Transformation in People's Lives through Public Digital Platforms' -- over the next couple of days.

These sessions will bring together G20 members and guest countries for wide-ranging discussions on "how Parliaments can effectively advance the objectives of the P20".

His concerns assume relevance amid a new war that started last weekend between Israel and Hamas, with already conflict stretching for over 19-20 months between Russia and Ukraine.

"And so here, from here we should give a strong scream (for peace)," Pacheco said on Friday.

"As representatives of our countries, we need to defend peace everywhere, in all continents. In Europe, in Africa, in the Middle East, in Asia, in America," he said.

"Even a single death is too much, it's too much. And we need to defend peace all over the world. And we parliamentarians know how to do it because we do it inside our parliaments," he said further, adding, "We discuss very hard with people who have different ideas, but we try to reach consensus. And what should do is to transform it to the international level, with parliamentarians, from different countries, with different perspectives."

Ahead of the P20 Summit, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla told ANI that through the event, India will give a new perspective to the world just as it did through the successful hosting of the G20 Summit where the Leaders' Declaration "gave a new direction to the global outlook".

"After the historic success of the G20 Summit and the adoption of the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration, we are going to organise the P20 Summit where the presiding officers of both the Houses will be present," he said.

The Inter-Parliamentary Union is an international organisation of national parliaments whose primary purpose is to promote democratic governance, accountability, and cooperation among its members.

Also Read WATCH: Lionel Messi's most watched goal for Inter Miami in America TS Inter Results 2023 for 1st, 2nd year announced today at 11 am Elections in India, Turkey and Thailand show democracy is not dead BJP releases first list of 21 candidates for Chhattisgarh, 39 for MP polls Publish books presenting India's journey as 'oldest democracy': Om Birla Ayodhya mosque to be named after the Prophet Muhammad; design finalised Woken by sound of sirens, spent time in shelters: Indians back from Israel Not in the run for CM in Rajasthan, says BJP MP Gajendra Shekhawat CDSCO gives 6-month extension to medical device manufacturers for imports It's time for peace, brotherhood; it's time to walk together: PM Modi

Earlier, on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the ninth G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20) at the newly-constructed India International Convention and Expo Center (IICC) at Yashobhoomi, Dwarka.

The summit will conclude with a joint statement urging G20 governments to provide solutions to the major global challenges based on equality, inclusivity and peace.

Also, an exhibition -- 'Mother of Democracy' -- will also be organised during the summit to highlight India's ancient and participatory democratic traditions.