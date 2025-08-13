Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 09:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / DJB okays decentralised sewage treatment plants to reduce Yamuna pollution

DJB okays decentralised sewage treatment plants to reduce Yamuna pollution

As of now, the Delhi Jal Board has 37 STPs, which are largely operated and maintained by private companies, and the government pays them according to their contract. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 9:19 PM IST

The Delhi Jal Board has approved a fund of more than Rs 600 crore to set up 11 decentralised sewage treatment plants in the city, in a step towards boosting the health of the Yamuna river.

The board has also approved the construction of a sewage treatment plant (STP) of 15 million gallons per day (MGD) capacity in the Zindpur area for Rs 250 crore.

According to officials, instead of traditional sewage treatment plants, which require a large space and investment, decentralised STPs will be installed along the drains and other areas where the sewage infrastructure is lacking.

As of now, the Delhi Jal Board has 37 STPs, which are largely operated and maintained by private companies, and the government pays them according to their contract.

 

"In the Najafgarh drainage zone, DSTPs (decentralised sewage treatment plants) along with sewage pumping stations will be constructed in the Kair, Kanganheri, Kakrola, and Dichaon Kalan areas.

"In addition to construction, 15 years of operation and maintenance (O&M) costs have been included," a government document said. This project will cost Rs 283.67 crore.

A few more areas in the same zone are Galibpur, Saranpur, and Shikarpur, where the construction of DSTPs has been approved by the DJB at a cost of Rs 157.90 crore.

Currently, the DJB is unable to treat the entire amount of sewage generated by the city. So to increase its overall sewage treatment capacity, several sewage treatment plants are being enhanced, and new DSTPs are being approved.

"Four DSTPs will be constructed in the Hasanpur, Jaffarpur, Kazipur, and Khera Dabar areas along with a sewage pumping station at the cost of Rs 188.20 crore," the government document said.

As part of efforts to clean the river, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in May this year gave a nod to installing 27 decentralised sewage treatment plants across the city.

According to DJB officials, these projects will cater to people residing in Outer Delhi areas such as Najafgarh, Chattarpur, Matiala, Bijwasan, Mundka and Narela.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi Jal Board Water treatment

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 9:19 PM IST

