Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 07:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Traffic curbs in Delhi's Paharganj on Aug 14 for Janmashtami, Tazia

Traffic curbs in Delhi's Paharganj on Aug 14 for Janmashtami, Tazia

The advisory highlighted that the Paharganj samuhik shobha yatra for Janmashtami and the Tazia procession will occur on August 14, with restrictions and diversions commencing from 1.30 pm

Traffic, Traffic jam, New Delhi Traffic Jam

The Tazia procession is set to begin at Ajmeri Gate, Pul Paharganj, and DBG Road, directing towards Chelmsford Road and the New Delhi Railway Station, the advisory informed. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 7:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Traffic movement in Delhi's Paharganj area will be affected on Thursday afternoon due to the Janmashtami and Tazia processions, the Delhi Traffic Police said in an advisory on Wednesday.

The advisory highlighted that the Paharganj samuhik shobha yatra for Janmashtami and the Tazia procession will occur on August 14, with restrictions and diversions commencing from 1.30 pm.

The Janmashtami procession will start from Mandir Shri Bankey Bihari Ji in Sangatrasan Bazar, Paharganj, and pass through Desh Bandhu Gupta Road, Chuna Mandi, Main Bazar, Munja Chowk, and Arakashan Road.

The Tazia procession is set to begin at Ajmeri Gate, Pul Paharganj, and DBG Road, directing towards Chelmsford Road and the New Delhi Railway Station, the advisory informed.

 

Traffic restrictions and diversions will be enforced on Chelmsford Road, Arakashan Road, and Desh Bandhu Gupta Road during the events.

Commuters have been advised to avoid these stretches during the procession timings to prevent delays and congestion, plan their journeys in advance, and follow the instructions of traffic personnel deployed on duty.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Road, road project

Current plans for all-weather roads in U'khand may be eco disaster: Experts

Dogs, Stray dogs, Street Dogs, Dog

Street dog menace: Oppn MLAs want SC directions to be extended to Karnataka

Travel

Gen Z, SUVs, and short getaways are shaping India's road travel in 2025

Independence Day 2025 rehearsal

Traffic advisory in Delhi on Aug 13 for Independence Day 2025 rehearsal

DMRC, Delhi metro

Delhi Metro to start services at 4am on Independence Day for Red Fort event

Topics : Delhi Traffic Janmashtami Delhi traffic

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 7:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayBook Independence Day TicketQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaRegaal Resources IPO GMPUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon