Business Standard
PM Modi holds deliberations with BJP CMs, DyCMs over governance issues

Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and J P Nadda, who is also the national president of the party, were part of the meeting

The chief ministers of Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Haryana, Manipur and Chhattisgarh were also part of the deliberations | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2024 | 3:02 PM IST

The chief ministers of BJP-ruled states made presentations on various development schemes going on in their states as the party's top brass, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, held deliberations with them over governance issues for a second consecutive day on Sunday.
Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and J P Nadda, who is also the national president of the party, were part of the meeting.
The two-day 'mukhyamantri parishad' began on Saturday.
In his remarks, Modi has emphasised the need to ensure saturation coverage of welfare schemes going on in the BJP-ruled states, saying they should be seen as an example of good governance.
He, sources said, noted the efforts of the BJP-run governments to help different sections of society, especially the poor.
He said on X on Saturday, "Our Party is working tirelessly to further good governance and fulfil the aspirations of the people."

The "mukhyamantri parishad" organised by the BJP at regular intervals is aimed at reviewing key schemes in states, following the best governance practices and the delivery of central government welfare initiatives.

Chief ministers Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh), Himanta Biswa Sarma (Assam), Bhajanlal Sharma (Rajasthan) and Mohan Charan Majhi (Odisha) were among the leaders who attended the meeting here.
The chief ministers of Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Haryana, Manipur and Chhattisgarh were also part of the deliberations.
The leaders at times also take stock of the political situation.
The meeting comes in the wake of the presentation of the Union budget, with the opposition targeting the government for allegedly ignoring other states at the expense of Bihar and Andhra Pradesh.
It is also the first meeting following the Lok Sabha polls in which the BJP's performance was underwhelming as the party lost its majority in the Lower House of Parliament.
Party leaders, though, added that governance issues are at the centre of the discussions at the meeting. The last such meeting was held in February.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Rajnath Singh Amit Shah Jagat Prakash Nadda BJP

First Published: Jul 28 2024 | 3:02 PM IST

