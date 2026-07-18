DRI cracks down on smuggling networks; seizes drugs, Pak-made pistols

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 15 kg of methamphetamine tablets, around 4 kg of pseudoephedrine, nearly 8.5 million smuggled cigarettes and two Pakistan-made pistols in four intelligence-led operations across the country, arresting five persons in connection with the cases.

The operations, carried out in Mizoram, Mumbai, Punjab and Chennai between July 15 and July 17, targeted organised smuggling syndicates and transnational criminal networks involved in narcotics trafficking, illicit tobacco trade and the cross-border movement of arms.

Methamphetamine tablets seized in Mizoram

Acting on specific intelligence inputs on July 15, DRI officers intercepted a truck on the Aizawl-Champhai Road in Mizoram.

A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of ingeniously concealed, brick-shaped packets containing 15 kg of methamphetamine tablets. Preliminary investigation indicates that the narcotic drugs were smuggled from Myanmar through the Zokhawthar sector of Mizoram. One person was arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

DRI seizes 8.5 million smuggled cigarettes in Mumbai

In another intelligence-led operation on July 16, DRI officers intercepted an import container at Nhava Sheva, Mumbai, which had arrived from Dubai and was declared to contain plastic storage boxes.

Upon examination, officers discovered that the container was packed with nearly 8.5 million sticks of foreign-made Gold Flake brand cigarettes. The smuggled cigarettes, valued at approximately ₹20 crore, were seized.

Two Pakistan-made pistols recovered near India-Pakistan border

On July 17, DRI officers in Punjab, acting on specific intelligence, recovered two drone-dropped parcels near the International Border in the Amritsar. Examination of the parcels led to the recovery of two Pakistan-made pistols along with magazines. The firearms have been handed over to the jurisdictional police for necessary action under the Arms Act, 1959.

Four held in Chennai with pseudoephedrine

In another operation on July 17, DRI officers in Chennai busted a clandestine premises and seized around 4 kg of pseudoephedrine, a precursor chemical used in the illicit manufacture of methamphetamine.

The contraband was concealed inside a specially fabricated cavity within the premises. Preliminary investigation indicates that the seized pseudoephedrine was intended to be illegally exported. Four persons were arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985, in connection with the case.