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Home / India News / 4 dead, several injured in blast-fire at illegal Ahmedabad firecracker unit

4 dead, several injured in blast-fire at illegal Ahmedabad firecracker unit

The explosion and the resultant fire took place at 3:30 pm at the factory situated on Ramol-Gatrad road

Photo: Twitter

The unit, set up on an open farm, was operating without a valid licence, Joint Commissioner of Police Jaipal Singh Rathore said. Photo: Twitter

Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

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At least four persons were killed and several others injured in a blast and fire at an illegal firecracker factory in Ramol area of Gujarat's Ahmedabad city on Saturday, a police official said, adding the toll is likely to rise due to the critical condition of some of those hospitalised.

The explosion and the resultant fire took place at 3:30 pm at the factory situated on Ramol-Gatrad road, the official said.

"Four people have died in the incident and several others have been hospitalised with injuries. The toll may rise due to the critical condition of some of the injured persons," the official said.

 

The unit, set up on an open farm, was operating without a valid licence, Joint Commissioner of Police Jaipal Singh Rathore said.

Personnel from Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services rushed to the spot and launched rescue and relief operations.

The official said a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and other offences will be registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Explosives Act provisions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Firecrackers blast Ahmedabad

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First Published: Jul 18 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

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