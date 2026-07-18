Delhi govt approves self-certification system for opening private schools

The Delhi government on Saturday approved replacing the mandatory "Essentiality Certificate" required for opening private schools with a self-certification system, saying the move will simplify the school recognition process and align it with the RTE Act, 2009.

According to the Education Department, the decision, approved by Education Minister Ashish Sood, removes long-standing procedural requirements under the Delhi School Education Act and Rules (DSER), 1973, as part of a compliance reduction and deregulation exercise.

Under the new self-certification system, applicants seeking recognition for schools will only have to certify that they meet the norms prescribed under the RTE Act, including infrastructure, safety, teacher qualifications and pupil-teacher ratio, instead of requiring prior government approval on whether a school is "necessary" in a particular area.

As part of the changes, Rule 44 (3) of the Delhi School Education Rules, 1973, has been amended to do away with the requirement for applicants to submit a prior notice of intention to open a school and obtain an assessment of its necessity in a particular zone, it stated.

The government has also removed the provision under Rule 50 (ii), which required authorities to assess the real need for a new school by considering the number of existing schools in the locality before granting recognition, it added.

The government has also relaxed the minimum land area requirement for setting up private schools, citing Delhi's high urban density.

It said the move is intended to reduce space-related hurdles while ensuring that safety and educational standards are maintained.

Sood said the reforms bring Delhi's school recognition framework in line with the provisions of the RTE Act, under which recognition is based on objective norms and standards rather than subjective assessments of local need.

"Our goal is to ensure that every child in Delhi has access to high-quality education in safe, well-equipped schools. By replacing the outdated Essentiality Certificate with a simple self-certification system, we are shifting the focus from unnecessary administrative paperwork to what truly matters: excellent infrastructure, qualified teachers, and proper student-teacher ratios," the minister said.

He said the changes would make the recognition process more transparent while ensuring compliance with the standards laid down under the RTE Act.