Skyroot's Vikram-1 launch a test of India's private sector space ambitions

India's space sector is set to cross a significant milestone on Saturday as Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace prepares to launch Vikram-1, the country's first privately developed orbital launch vehicle.

The launch, under Mission Aagaman (Hindi for arrival), is expected to place multiple payloads into a 450-km Low Earth Orbit, making it the first time an Indian private company attempts an orbital mission using an indigenously developed launch vehicle. While the mission is a technological milestone for Skyroot Aerospace, it also serves as the strongest test yet of the government's efforts to open up India's space sector to private enterprise.

The government estimates India's space economy, currently valued at around $8.4 billion, could grow to $40-45 billion by 2030, with a longer-term target of $100 billion by 2040.

‘Historic new frontier,’ says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the launch as "a historic new frontier for India's space journey", saying the four-stage rocket has been designed to provide rapid and on-demand launch services.

"My best wishes to the entire Skyroot Aerospace team for a successful launch. May Vikram-1 soar high, create history and inspire a generation of innovators," Modi said in a post on X. He also urged Indians, especially young people, to follow the mission and support Team Skyroot.

The prime minister said the mission reflects the talent, determination and entrepreneurial spirit of India's youth and demonstrates how reforms in the space sector are creating new opportunities for innovation and enterprise.

Mission Aagaman: Inside Vikram-1

Capable of carrying payloads of up to 350 kg to Low Earth Orbit (LEO), Vikram-1 is built using an all-carbon composite structure, solid-fuel boosters and a 3D-printed liquid engine. Besides validating Skyroot's launch technology, the mission will deploy multiple commercial payloads, including the company's own SCOPE satellite, Germany-based DCUBED's technology demonstrator, Grahaa Space's SOLARAS S3 satellite and Cosmoserve Space's Embrace, a robotic arm designed to capture orbital debris.

The launch also carries two symbolic payloads, that is, Cosmic Bloom, a floral-shaped artwork, and an 18-karat gold micro-rocket featuring microscopic sculptures of Nobel laureate C V Raman, space pioneer Vikram Sarabhai and former President A P J Abdul Kalam.

A growing space economy

The Vikram-1 mission comes three years after the Indian Space Policy 2023 opened the entire space value chain to private participation, allowing non-government entities to build satellites, launch vehicles, space applications and downstream services.

The reforms have fuelled rapid growth in India's private space ecosystem. According to government data, the number of space startups has expanded from just one in 2014 to more than 400 in 2026, reflecting increasing investor interest and entrepreneurial activity.

The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), the sector's single-window regulator, has played a key role in enabling private participation. As of June 2026, it had registered over 4,500 organisations, issued 133 authorisations and signed 106 memoranda of understanding with industry players.

The government has also introduced funding mechanisms such as a ₹1,000-crore venture capital fund, a ₹500-crore Technology Adoption Fund and the IN-SPACe Seed Fund Scheme to support early-stage space startups. Liberalised foreign direct investment norms now allow up to 74 per cent automatic FDI in satellite manufacturing and operations, 49 per cent in launch vehicles and spaceports, and 100 per cent in satellite component manufacturing.

Expanding commercial footprint

India's commercial space ambitions have gathered pace over the past few years. Skyroot's sub-orbital Vikram-S mission in 2022 became the country's first privately developed rocket launch, while Agnikul Cosmos carried out the first launch from a privately built launch pad in 2024.