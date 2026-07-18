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Home / India News / CM Dhami halts tree felling for Rishikesh-Bhaniyawala four-lane project

CM Dhami halts tree felling for Rishikesh-Bhaniyawala four-lane project

In a social media post, he said that while development is essential, no decision will be taken by ignoring public sentiments, environmental concerns or interests of locals

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand CM

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Dehradun
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2026 | 8:22 PM IST

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Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday announced a halt to the proposed felling of around 3,000 trees for the Rishikesh-Bhaniyawala four-lane project, saying the exercise would remain suspended until a consensus was reached among all stakeholders.

In a social media post, he said that while development is essential, no decision will be taken by ignoring public sentiments, environmental concerns or interests of locals.

He said instructions had been issued to the principal secretary and concerned officials to initiate a fresh, detailed dialogue with all stakeholders, experts, residents and public representatives.

"The felling of trees under this project will remain suspended until an atmosphere of trust and a satisfactory consensus among all parties is established," the chief minister said.

 

"For me, Uttarakhand's environment, public sentiment and the state's development are all equally important. Our government will move forward only after dialogue, consensus and the larger public interest," Dhami said.

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There is a proposal to cut around 3,000 trees to widen nearly 20 km of the Rishikesh-Bhaniyawala road, which passes through a sensitive elephant corridor of the Rajaji National Park.

Environmentalists, locals, students and others have been protesting against the project in the Saat Mod area for the past several days. Tree-felling work was being carried out under police protection amid the protests.

Dhami said he has taken serious note of the concerns and suggestions expressed by citizens, environmentalists and residents regarding the project over the last few days.

He said the project of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) was being executed in compliance with high court directives and all necessary statutory and environmental clearances.

The chief minister said the project also provides for a nearly 3.5-km underpass and special culverts to facilitate the movement of wildlife, which would help reduce human-wildlife conflict and road accidents involving wild animals.

He reiterated that the felling of trees for the project would remain suspended until a satisfactory consensus was reached.

Dhami said concerned officials have been instructed to re-engage in dialogue with all stakeholders. He said further action would be taken in accordance with the high court's directives.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Uttarakhand Tree cutting

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First Published: Jul 18 2026 | 8:22 PM IST

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