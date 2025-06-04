Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 12:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / EC launches new system for faster, accurate voter turnout reporting

EC launches new system for faster, accurate voter turnout reporting

The Election Commission of India has introduced ECINET, a digital app that enables real-time voter turnout reporting, ensuring quick updates at the constituency level on polling days across India

Election Commission, ECI

Previously, voter turnout data was collected manually by Sector Officers and relayed to Returning Officers. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 11:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has introduced a new, technology-based system to provide real-time updates on approximate voter turnout trends, aimed at reducing the delays associated with the earlier manual reporting process.
In a press statement, the poll body emphasised that the move aligns with the Commission’s commitment to timely public communication — a priority frequently highlighted by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. 
Under Rule 49S of the Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961, Presiding Officers (PROs) are still required to submit Form 17C, which contains the account of votes recorded, to the polling agents nominated by candidates at the close of polling. 
 
“While this legal requirement remains unchanged, the process of updating the VTR app, which had evolved as a facilitative, non-statutory mechanism to keep the public informed of the approximate voter turnout percentage trends, is being streamlined to ensure faster updation,” the Election Commission said.
 

ECINET app to reduce time lag

Under the new system, each Presiding Officer at every polling station will enter voter turnout data into the new ECINET app every two hours on polling day. This change is expected to cut the time lag significantly, allowing data to be aggregated automatically at the constituency level. 

Also Read

Election Commission of India, ECI

First time in 2 decades, EC holds revision of voters' list for bypolls

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

Centre moves 41 officers in major joint secretary-level reshuffle

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

ECI releases schedule for bye-polls in Gujarat, Kerala, Punjab, West Bengal

Sukanta Majumdar, BJP

EC investigates Bengal BJP chief's wife for holding two voter IDs

Derek O'Brien, Dola Sen, Saket Gokhale, Sagarika Ghose

Court grants bail to Derek O'Brien, TMC leaders in 2024 ECI protest case

The approximate voting percentage trends will continue to be published at two-hour intervals, as before. Voter turnout data will now be entered into ECINET by the PROs immediately after the close of poll, before they leave the polling station. This will help ensure that the approximate percentage of votes polled is available on the updated VTR app at the constituency level right after polls close, subject to network connectivity. 
“Where mobile networks are unavailable, entries can be made offline and synced once connectivity is restored. This updated VTR app will become an integral part of ECINET before the Bihar elections,” the poll body mentioned.
 

Use of the new ECINET app

* PROs will now enter voter turnout data directly into the ECINET app every two hours on polling day.
* This data will be automatically aggregated at the constituency level and published every two hours.
* PROs must enter final turnout data into ECINET immediately after polls close, before leaving the station.
* ECINET allows offline data entry in areas with no network, which syncs once connectivity returns.
* Updated VTR app will be integrated into ECINET before the Bihar elections. 
   

Manual process led to significant delays

Previously, voter turnout data was collected manually by Sector Officers and relayed to Returning Officers via phone calls, SMS, or messaging apps. This information was then aggregated every two hours and uploaded to the Voter Turnout (VTR) app. However, polling percentage trends often faced delays of 4-5 hours — or sometimes even longer — because physical records would arrive late at night or the next day, causing confusion and occasional misperceptions among stakeholders.

More From This Section

Covid-19 India 2025, Covid-19 surge India, active Covid cases India, coronavirus, masking

LIVE news updates: Covid-19 cases in India rise to 4,302; 7 deaths reported in 24 hours

death

One dead, one injured in UP as mesh collapses at construction site

konkan railways

Konkan Railway may run Ro-Ro train service to transport cars, says official

Accident, road accident

Gutkha spitting at 100 kmph triggers crash in Chhattisgarh; 1 killed

Tibor Kapu of Hungary, Isro astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, Mission Commander Peggy Whitson, and ESA astronaut Sławosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland

'Stars attainable', says Shubhanshu Shukla as Ax-4 liftoff set for June 10

Topics : Election Commission of India voting BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 11:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Today3b film IPO AllotmentGold Card VisaIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon