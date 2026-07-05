Govt issues notice to Meta on child sexual abuse material in Instagram ads
The government has issued the notice on Saturday evening
Listen to This Article
The government has issued a stern notice to Meta on Child Sexual Exploitative and Abuse Material (CSEAM) in paid advertisements on Instagram, sources said on Sunday.
The government has issued the notice on Saturday evening.
"MeitY has ordered Instagram to disable all ads and content promoting and facilitating access to CSEAM," the source said.
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) has also demanded a detailed explanation within 7 days.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jul 05 2026 | 12:32 PM IST