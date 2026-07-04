Saturday, July 04, 2026 | 11:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Railways postpones bullet train tunnel launch due to heavy rain in Mumbai

Railways postpones bullet train tunnel launch due to heavy rain in Mumbai

Ministry officials said it has been raining in Mumbai for the past few days, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued 'red' and 'orange' alerts for the next couple of days

Mumbai Rains, Rain, Rains, waterlogging, waterlogged

People wade through a waterlogged road after heavy rainfall inundates several parts of the city, in Mumbai, Maharashtra (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2026 | 11:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The railway ministry on Saturday postponed the formal launch of tunnel-boring work for the bullet train project in Mumbai due to inclement weather, and told authorities to commence the work immediately.

Ministry officials said it has been raining in Mumbai for the past few days, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued 'red' and 'orange' alerts for the next couple of days.

"Considering the adverse weather conditions, we have decided to postpone the formal launch by the Hon'ble Railway Minister of the underground tunnel boring work using tunnel boring machines for the first time on the bullet train project," a senior official said.

 

"However, we have asked the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) to start the work immediately without the official launch so that the project is not delayed," the official added.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was scheduled to inaugurate the underground tunnel-boring work from Vikhroli to the Bandra Kurla Complex station in Mumbai on Sunday, marking the maiden use of a tunnel boring machine for the country's first bullet train project, between Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

A Booth Level Officer (BLO) verifies voter details during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls

Over 32% of Delhi's 14.5 million voters covered in SIR drive so far

Gyanesh Kumar

CEC says SIR made voter rolls more accurate, India's polls more credible

Modi, Narendra Modi

Australia probes threat to PM Modi ahead of Melbourne visit next week

Mumbai Rains, Rain, Rains

IMD issues red alerts in four states as heavy rains disrupt normal life

Delhi gymkhana club

Delhi Gymkhana Club moves HC against Centre's eviction show-cause notice

Topics : Ashwini Vaishnaw Bullet train Indian Railway Indian Railways Mumbai rains

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 04 2026 | 11:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HighlightsStocks to Watch TodayMaharashtra Energy Drink BanAUtoimmune GastritisOTT Releases This WeekPB Fintech Crash Alpha Box Office Collection Day 1HDFC Bank Smartbuy Reward RulesTechnology NewsPersonal Finance