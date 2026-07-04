Industry leaders back E20 rollout, say years of testing found no concerns

Industry experts on Saturday defended the government's ethanol blending programme, saying the transition to E20 fuel followed years of scientific assessment, stakeholder consultations and vehicle testing, amid growing public debate over the policy.

Speaking at a press conference in New Delhi, former Engineers India Ltd (EIL) chairman and managing director Vartika Shukla said the ethanol blending programme was not introduced abruptly and had undergone a structured rollout process.

"The ethanol blending programme was placed in the public domain for structured discussions and stakeholder consultations in 2018," Shukla said.

She said the initiative is supported by scientific studies and testing carried out by automobile manufacturers, the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) and the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

India achieved its E20 blending target in December 2025 after a phased implementation process, she said.

The comments come amid concerns raised by some vehicle owners over the impact of E20 fuel on mileage and vehicle performance.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor Country Head and Executive Vice President Vikram Gulati said ethanol has long been used as a transport fuel and is supported by established technical standards.

"Ethanol is a clean fuel which offers good drivability and acceleration," Gulati said.

He added that ethanol is derived from plant-based sources and contributes to lower carbon emissions. "In an era when people are facing the issue of climate change, this is a zero-carbon fuel derived from plants," he said.

Gulati also said the automobile industry operates under a defined regulatory framework in which fuel specifications are established before vehicles are approved for consumers. Referring to global usage, he said ethanol-based fuel is used in Formula 1 racing and has been part of automotive fuel systems for decades.

Maruti Suzuki Senior Executive Officer Rahul Bharti said concerns around E20 have largely centred on vehicles manufactured before the fuel standard was introduced. However, he said testing has not identified significant issues with the fuel.

"That is the central question which needs to be addressed," Bharti said, adding, "We haven't found anything of concern in E20 fuel."

The panel of experts also included representatives from Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor, Hyundai Motor India and Hero MotoCorp.

The experts said the ethanol blending programme aims to reduce carbon emissions, lower dependence on imported crude oil and strengthen energy security.

Former Indian Oil Corporation chairman B Ashok further said ethanol blending has contributed to energy security, supported farmer incomes and helped reduce emissions. He said scientific studies have not found evidence that E20 fuel damages engines or causes major reductions in fuel efficiency.

India's ethanol blending programme was launched in 2003 and has been expanded in phases over the past two decades as part of efforts to reduce crude oil imports and promote cleaner transport fuels.