East Coast Railway earned ₹23,000 crore in freight charges in 294 days

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has achieved Rs 23,000 crore freight earnings in 294 days during the current financial year, an official statement said.

According to a statement issued by ECoR, it reached this landmark in 294 days during the current financial year 202526, on January 19, which is 27 days earlier than the previous financial year 2024-25, when the same was achieved in 321 days.

"This remarkable performance reflects the sustained growth trajectory and operational efficiency of the zone," a senior officer said.

Till December 2025, the ECoR's total originating earnings increased from Rs 21,543 crore in 202425 to Rs 23,959 crore in 202526, registering an overall growth of 11.21 per cent.

During the period, the passenger earnings rose from Rs 1,764.32 crore in 202425 to Rs 1,835.91 crore in 202526, while earnings from goods (freight) witnessed a significant jump from Rs 19,482.63 crore to Rs 21,749.38 crore, underlining the zone's strong freight base.

This apart, sundry earnings increased substantially from Rs 155.95 crore to Rs 239.15 crore, indicating diversification and improved ancillary revenue streams.

In terms of freight loading performance up to December, 2025, the ECoR has also delivered an outstanding performance in goods loading and has emerged as the number one zone in Indian Railways.

"The freight loading achieved up to December 2025 was 209.97 million tonne (MT), compared to the previous year's loading of 188.64 MT, the zone registered an absolute increase of 21.33 MT," the official said.