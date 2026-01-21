RRB NTPC 2026: 5,810 vacancies announced; application status link activated
RRB has activated the application status for the NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment 2025. Candidates can check if their applications have been rejected or accepted. This drive aims to fill 5,810 posts
The application status link for the NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment 2025 has been activated by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). By accessing the official websites of their local regional RRBs, candidates who registered for graduate-level positions can now find out if their applications were accepted or rejected.
The official notice states that the applications have been thoroughly reviewed. By logging in, applicants can see their current status, which will show whether their application has been rejected, approved with conditions, or accepted provisionally. Candidates will also be able to view the precise reason for rejection.
How to check RRB NTPC application status?
Step 1: Go to the official website of your respective regional RRB
Step 2: Press on the RRB NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment 2025 Application Status link on the homepage
Step 3: Fill in the required login credentials
Step 4: Press Submit to view the application status
Step 5: Download the status page
Step 6: Keep a printed copy for later use.
Vacancy details of RRB NTPC 2026
A total of 5,810 positions will be filled through this recruitment exercise. The post-wise breakup includes:
· 161 posts of Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor
· 615 posts of Station Master
· 59 posts of Traffic Assistant
· 3,416 posts of Goods Train Manager
· 921 posts of Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist
· 638 posts of Senior Clerk cum Typist.
More about the RRB NTPC 2026 recruitment
The RRB NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment 2025 registration period ran from October 21, 2025, to November 27, 2025. During the rectification window, which ran from November 30 to December 9, 2025, candidates had the chance to make changes to their application forms.
Candidates can contact the helpdesk, which is open from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM on weekdays, by email at rrb.help@csc.gov.in and by phone at 9592-001-188 and 0172-565-3333.
