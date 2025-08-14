Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 01:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / EC notice to NDA MP, her MLC husband for possessing two voter cards

EC notice to NDA MP, her MLC husband for possessing two voter cards

he Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) for Muzaffarpur assembly constituency has sent notices to the MP and her husband

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

Election Commission on Thursday served notices to LJP (Ram Vilas) MP from Bihar's Vaishali Veena Devi

Press Trust of India Patna/Muzaffarpur
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Election Commission on Thursday served notices to LJP (Ram Vilas) MP from Bihar's Vaishali Veena Devi and her husband Dinesh Singh, a JD(U) MLC, for allegedly possessing two voter ID cards each, an official said.

The EC's action came hours after RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav alleged that the couple possessed two voter ID cards each.

"The Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) for Muzaffarpur assembly constituency has sent notices to the MP and her husband asking them to submit their replies to the EC over the issue of possessing two voter ID cards by August 16," the official said.

Yadav, the leader of opposition in the assembly, shared purported screenshots of draft electoral rolls published following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), claiming that the NDA MP and the MLC have two voter cards each.

 

"Is it not a case of fraud, manipulation, and collusion by the Election Commission to ensure a victory for BJP-NDA?" he asked.

Speaking to reporters, Veena Devi claimed, "I don't know how my name has appeared in the electoral rolls of the Muzaffarpur assembly seat. I am a registered voter of the Sahebganj assembly seat only. I came to know about it through the press."  Alleging that the anomaly has happened due to irregularities committed by election officials, she said she has submitted a form for deletion of her name from the rolls in Muzaffarpur.

"Let Tejashwi Yadav say whatever he wants... Since he is in the opposition, he will say all such things against the leaders of the ruling parties," she said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Janmashtami

August 15 or 16? Here's when Janmashtami 2025 will actually be celebrated

Dogs, Stray dogs, Street Dogs, Dog, Dog Shelter

71% people back SC's verdict of removing stray dogs from Delhi: Report

Nimisha Priya

Nimisha Priya on death row: SC told talks ongoing, no immediate threat

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

Delhi HC to hear AAP's plea for Kejriwal's residence on August 25

FedEx

FedEx, UPS, DHL executives to face fresh scrutiny in India's antitrust case

Topics : Election Commission of India Election Commission frauds

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayBluestone Jewellery IPO AllotmentBook Independence Day TicketRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon