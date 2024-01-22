Sensex (    %)
                        
EC publishes final electoral rolls 2024 for Karnataka with 53.7 mn voters

According to the Draft Electoral Rolls-2024, the total number of general electors was 5,33,77,162, comprising 2,68,02,838 male electors, 2,65,69,428 female electors, and 4,896 other electors

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
Last Updated : Jan 22 2024 | 7:08 PM IST

The Election Commission (EC) on Monday published the 2024 final electoral rolls for 224 constituencies of Karnataka with a total electorate of 5,37,85,815, the data shared by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer showed.
According to the Draft Electoral Rolls-2024, the total number of general electors was 5,33,77,162, comprising 2,68,02,838 male electors, 2,65,69,428 female electors, and 4,896 other electors.
In the Final Electoral Rolls-2024, the total general electors increased to 5,37,85,815. This includes 2,69,33,750 male electors, 2,68,47,145 female electors, and 4,920 other electors.
"The net increase in total electors compared to the draft roll is 4,08,653, with a significant rise in female electors by 2,77,717, male electors by 1,30,912, and other electors by 24," the EC said.
According to the EC, among the 224 Legislative Assembly constituencies, Bengaluru South in Bengaluru Urban district has the highest number of electors at 7,17,201. Conversely, Sringeri in Chikkamagaluru district has the lowest number of electors, with a count of 1,67,556.
"The number of service electors has decreased to 46,501 as per final rolls from 47,172 in draft rolls. The number of young electors (18-19 years) has increased to 10,34,018 in the final rolls from 6,45,491 in the draft rolls, marking a significant rise of 3,88,527 young electors," it said.
"The number of overseas electors has increased to 3,164 as per final rolls from 3,055 in draft rolls. The number of 80+ age electors are 12,71,862 as per final rolls and 13,82,796 in draft rolls. The number of 100+ age electors are 17,937 as per final rolls and 23,377 in draft rolls," the EC added.
The number of polling stations as per the final electoral rolls are 58,834. While 845 polling stations were added, 293 have been merged during rationalisation of polling stations which reflects a net increase of 552 polling stations, the EC stated.
"Efforts have been undertaken to ensure the enrolment of all eligible electors in the electoral rolls and to create error-free, robust electoral rolls across all assembly constituencies. In case an eligible elector's name is not found, they are encouraged to enroll their name in the electoral roll promptly," the EC added.
The Election Commission also specified that no changes can be made to the electoral rolls on the day of the poll. Therefore, electors are advised to verify and confirm their names in the electoral rolls without delay.

First Published: Jan 22 2024 | 7:02 PM IST

