Home / Politics / Goa not BJP's laboratory: Cong on Centre's suggestion about nuclear plant

Goa not BJP's laboratory: Cong on Centre's suggestion about nuclear plant

GPCC president alleged that the BJP government had already destroyed Goa's hills, forests, agriculture and rivers, and it now wants to put people's lives at risk with a nuclear hazard

Aam Aadmi Party's state unit president, Amit Palekar, questioned the need for a nuclear plant in Goa when Kaiga in Karwar (Karnataka) has a facility (Photo: ANI)

Press Trust of India Panaji
2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 1:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Opposition parties have objected to the Centre's suggestion to set up a nuclear power plant in Goa, with Congress saying the coastal state is not "a laboratory for BJP's dangerous experiments".

Union Minister for Power, Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said that the Central government has suggested that the states examine the feasibility of setting up nuclear power plants in their respective areas and send proposals.

Speaking to reporters, Khattar said he had discussed the possibility of setting up a nuclear power plant in a review meeting of the Urban Development and Power sector in Goa.

 

In a post on X, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Amit Patkar said, "Goa is not a laboratory for @BJP4India's dangerous experiments. I strongly condemn Shri @mlkhattar's absurd proposal of setting up a nuclear power plant in our peaceful, eco-sensitive state of Goa."  He alleged that the BJP government had already destroyed Goa's hills, forests, agriculture and rivers, and it now wants to put people's lives at risk with a nuclear hazard.

"We will resist this anti-Goa agenda with full force. Our land, livelihoods & environment are non-negotiable," Patkar wrote.

The Aam Aadmi Party's state unit president, Amit Palekar, questioned the need for a nuclear plant in Goa when Kaiga in Karwar (Karnataka) has a facility.

The Centre and state government are out to destroy Goa, he said.

"@AAPGoa will fight tooth and nail if any such misadventure is attempted. Lakhs of square meters of Goan lands have been given to private universities etc., all with the interest of BJP functionaries, and now whatever is left of Goa is sought to be destroyed with such projects. Who has interest in this?" he wrote.

Topics : Manohar Lal Khattar Aam Aadmi Party Goa Congress Indian National Congress

First Published: May 13 2025 | 1:09 PM IST

