close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

ED, CBI won't help BJP get votes in 2024 Lok Sabha elections: Mamata

Incidentally, Banerjee had raised the erosion issue during the National Ganga Council meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi held in Kolkata last year

Press Trust of India Samsherganj (WB)
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)

Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)

3 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 4:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday took potshots at the BJP, saying that central agencies such as CBI and ED will not help the saffron party get votes in next year's general elections.

The Trinamool Congress supremo called upon all opposition parties in the country to unite and fight the BJP together in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"I urge all opposition parties to unitedly fight the BJP in the 2024 elections. The BJP is using the ED and the CBI to harass opposition leaders, but agencies will not help it get votes," Banerjee said while speaking at a government programme where she handed over land deeds to those who have lost their lands to river erosion at Samsherganj in Murshidabad district.

She alleged that despite several requests to the BJP-led Union government, the state administration has not received any help in arresting Ganga erosion, which is a major issue in Murshidabad and Malda districts.

Banerjee claimed that the state did not get its share of Rs 700 crore for the development of the local people from India's water sharing treaty with Bangladesh.

"Erosion is a central subject. Despite several requests, the Union government has not helped us in any way. Moreover, they did not give us our share of Rs 700 crore for the development of the local people from the Ganga Water Sharing Treaty signed with Bangladesh in 1996. It's more than 20 years," she said.

Also Read

CBI, ED will not help saffron party get votes in Lok Sabha polls: Mamata

Mamata Banerjee scared of losing popular support: BJP state President

Mamata greets Rahul in morning and attacks him in evening: Sambit Patra

WBSSC scam: More relatives of TMC leaders in list of terminated staff

Mamata Banerjee voices anguish over violence on Meghalaya-Assam border

Bad weather damages wheat, other crops in Himachal's Una district

Bhutto-Zardari calls for collective approach by SCO to combat terrorism

GSTN advises taxpayers to plan return filing to avoid last-minute rush

Freedom of speech cannot be 'armour for abuse': Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

A day after Patna HC stay on caste survey, RJD chief Lalu attacks BJP

"The BJP-led Union government is busy doing politics, committing atrocities, and spreading canards rather than working for the people. Had they used their intelligence in the right direction towards development, we could have fought river erosion well... but they haven't," she said.

A bilateral treaty was signed between the then Indian prime minister H D Deve Gowda and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina in December 1996 in New Delhi.

It ratified a 30-year water-sharing arrangement and recognised Bangladesh's rights as a lower-level riparian.

"Ganga erosion is a big problem. I have also talked to Niti Aayog about this," she said, urging locals to build houses at least 4-5 km from the river.

Banerjee announced that the state irrigation department would spend Rs 100 crore to address the erosion issue.

"We do not have much funds, but despite that I am today announcing a Rs 100 crore package to address the issue of erosion. Of this, some amount will be used to help those displaced by river erosion," she said.

Before attending the programme, the West Bengal CM went to some places in Samsherganj to witness riverbank erosion.

Incidentally, Banerjee had raised the erosion issue during the National Ganga Council meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi held in Kolkata last year.

She had on Thursday directed Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi to appeal to the World Bank and Asian Development Bank for some funds on humanitarian grounds to address the erosion issue.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mamata Banerjee Enforcement Directorate CBI Central Bureau of Investigation

First Published: May 05 2023 | 4:42 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Tips Industries signs global music deal with Sony Music Publishing

Tips Industries
1 min read

Bilawal must give answer on atrocities on minorities in Pak: AISC Chair

Pakistan flag
2 min read

Federal Bank Q4 profit up 67% at Rs 903 cr; posts highest operating profit

Federal Bank
3 min read

Cong gave shelter to terror for the sake of vote bank politics: PM Modi

Modi
3 min read

Freedom of speech cannot be 'armour for abuse': Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

New Delhi: Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi during inauguration of training programme of deputationists for Haj 2022, in New Delhi, Monday, May 23, 2022. (PTI Photo
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Coal to dominate India power mix until 2030 despite record renewables push

coal
3 min read

Policeman injured after militant attack in J-K's Anantnag district

JeM attack on BSF camp: 3 terrorists, jawan killed near Srinagar airport
1 min read

Uttar Pradesh govt plans 'Ramaland' in Ayodhya modelled on Disneyland

Uttar Pradesh govt plans ‘Ramaland’ in Ayodhya modelled on Disneyland
4 min read

LIVE: 2 soldiers killed in encounter with terrorists in J&K's Rajouri

Rajouri: Security personnel near the site of an encounter with terrorists in Kandi area of Rajouri district, Friday, May 5, 2023. (PTI Photo)
1 min read

Delhi sees coldest day in May in 41 yrs; min temp dips to 15.8 deg Celsius

weather
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon