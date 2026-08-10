ED initiates investigation into Jharkhand PSC exams 'irregularities' case

The Enforcement Directorate has launched an investigation into alleged irregularities in the conduct of multiple recruitment examinations in Jharkhand particularly the JSSC-CGL examination, officials said on Monday.

They said the central agency has taken cognisance of a state police CID FIR and some other complaints to initiate a probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Students have been agitating in the state for 16 days demanding a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations, particularly the JSSC-CGL (Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination).

The students have refused to call off their stir and are set to march towards the state Assembly on Monday even though the government said it has accepted "98 per cent of the demands".

The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC), which is at the centre of the turmoil, also saw a major shake-up on Sunday.

All three JPSC members -- Ajeeta Bhattacharya, the wife of prominent JMM leader Supriyo Bhattacharyya, Anima Hansda and Jamal Ahmad -- resigned on Sunday.

The development came after the Jharkhand CID summoned the three for questioning over allegations of irregularities, including paper leaks.