Monday, August 10, 2026 | 11:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchMolbio Diagnostics IPOQ1 Results TodayStocks to buyMilky Mist IPOGoogle Assistant to shut downGold and Silver PriceJharkhand Student Protest
Home / India News / ED initiates investigation into Jharkhand PSC exams 'irregularities' case

ED initiates investigation into Jharkhand PSC exams 'irregularities' case

Students have been agitating in the state for 16 days demanding a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations, particularly the JSSC-CGL

Jharkhand Protest, Protest

Students and aspirants hold placards and stage an indefinite protest against the Jharkhand Government regarding the irregularities of exams and paper leak of JPSC and JSSC, at Jaipal Singh Stadium, in Ranchi. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Ranchi/New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 11:14 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Enforcement Directorate has launched an investigation into alleged irregularities in the conduct of multiple recruitment examinations in Jharkhand particularly the JSSC-CGL examination, officials said on Monday.

They said the central agency has taken cognisance of a state police CID FIR and some other complaints to initiate a probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Students have been agitating in the state for 16 days demanding a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations, particularly the JSSC-CGL (Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination).

The students have refused to call off their stir and are set to march towards the state Assembly on Monday even though the government said it has accepted "98 per cent of the demands".

 

The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC), which is at the centre of the turmoil, also saw a major shake-up on Sunday.

All three JPSC members -- Ajeeta Bhattacharya, the wife of prominent JMM leader Supriyo Bhattacharyya, Anima Hansda and Jamal Ahmad -- resigned on Sunday.

The development came after the Jharkhand CID summoned the three for questioning over allegations of irregularities, including paper leaks.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

cloudy sky, clouds, weather, rain, rainfall

Rain likely in Delhi today; IMD warns of heavy showers across India

Vijay, C Joseph Vijay, Tamil Nadu CM

TN CM moves resolution in Assmebly mandating Tamil Thaai Vazhthu rendition

Vinay Kwatra, Vinay Mohan Kwatra

FCRA Bill sovereign step on foreign funds, US has similar laws: Kwatra

Assam Flood, Flood

Assam floods: Death toll reaches 100 as rains cause widespread devastation

Kerala floods

Kerala's flood woes continue as frequency rises five-fold over a decadepremium

Topics : Enforcement Directorate Jharkhand CBI Protest

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 11:14 AM IST