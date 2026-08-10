iPhones are anticipated to get Apple's biggest design change in years with the company's first foldable, but the Apple Watch could also be heading for a significant redesign. According to Bloomberg, Apple is exploring several new directions for its smartwatch lineup, including different screen shapes and sizes, devices without displays and new products at both the high and low ends of its range.

The company has not settled on a specific design yet, and none of the more radical concepts are close to launch. The work is part of a broader rethink by Apple's industrial design team that has been underway for about a year, as the company responds to the growing popularity of screenless fitness bands and smart rings from the likes of Fitbit, Oura, and others.

ALSO READ: Apple tests China's CXMT chips for iPhones, MacBooks amid supply crunch The changes, if they eventually make it to market, would mark a departure from the basic Apple Watch design that has remained largely unchanged since the product was introduced more than a decade ago.

Round displays, screenless wearables being considered

According to Bloomberg, Apple is considering devices with no displays, different screen sizes and shapes, and even round displays. A round Apple Watch is considered unlikely to reach the market, but its inclusion among the concepts being evaluated shows the range of designs being explored.

Apple is also looking at products above the current Ultra and Hermès variants, as well as more affordable concepts beyond the Apple Watch SE, Bloomberg reported. The company has not chosen a direction yet.

The rethink is also linked to Apple's health and AI plans. Bloomberg reported that the company wants its wrist-worn devices to become more AI-focused as it develops a new version of Siri and expands health tracking. Apple is also working on a broader overhaul of its Health app.

Series 12 and Ultra 4 to remain largely unchanged

The immediate Apple Watch updates are expected to be more modest. As per Bloomberg, Apple is preparing the Watch Series 12 and Ultra 4 for its September event, with performance improvements, new colours and bands, and health and fitness updates expected.

Bloomberg also reported that Apple is considering bringing back a ceramic case option either this year or next.

The larger redesign, therefore, is not expected with this year's models. For now, Apple appears to be evaluating what the Watch could become as the wearable market moves beyond conventional screen-based smartwatches.