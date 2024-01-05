ED raids Baramati company of NCP Chief Sharad Pawar's grand nephew

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday searched premises of Baramati Agro, a company owned by MLA Rohit Pawar, grand nephew of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, and linked entities as part of a money laundering probe in the alleged Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank scam, official sources said.

At least six locations in Baramati, Pune, Aurangabad and Amravati are being searched, they said.

The office of Baramati Agro in Baramati town is also being covered.

The money laundering case stems from an August, 2019 FIR of the Mumbai Police Economic Offences (EOW) wing.

The police complaint came after the Bombay High Court issued an order on August 22 that year to investigate the allegations of selling sugar factories in the Maharashtra cooperative sector through alleged fraudulent means and also that they were sold at thowaway prices.