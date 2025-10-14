Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 01:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / ED raids Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, and Mumbai in ₹70 cr bank fraud case

ED raids Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, and Mumbai in ₹70 cr bank fraud case

The raids are underway, and the premises covered in the search action belong to entities and individuals closely associated with a specific individual

Enforcement Directorate, ED

nforcement Directorate (ED) carried out search operations on Tuesday in Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, and Mumbai.

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 12:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out search operations on Tuesday in Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, and Mumbai in connection with a Rs 70 crore bank fraud case, officials said.

The raids are underway, and the premises covered in the search action belong to entities and individuals closely associated with a specific individual. The ED registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) based on the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) First Information Report (FIR), which was registered on the grounds of a complaint made by Punjab and Sind Bank.

"One individual and his family members, through entities owned and controlled by them, siphoned off the loan and funds extended by the Punjab and Sindh Bank to the tune of approximately Rs 70 crores," officials said.

 

They added that huge amounts of the loan funds were diverted to various entities owned and controlled by the individual, which were not engaged in any business activities.

Meanwhile, in a similar case, the ED on Friday carried out searches at 12 locations across West Bengal, Telangana, and Gujarat in connection with a separate bank fraud involving Rs 2,700 crore.

Also Read

Sresan Pharmaceuticals' manufacturing unit, where the pharma company made its Coldriff cough syrup that allegedly killed 17 children in Madhya Pradesh

Coldrif cough syrup deaths: ED conducts searches at 7 locations in Chennai

Reliance Power CFO Ashok Pal

ED arrests Reliance Power CFO in ₹68 crore fake bank guarantee case

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED offers Flipkart to settle Fema case by paying penalty, admitting fault

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED seizes ₹45 lakh during raids in Bengal municipality recruitment scam

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED raids Bengal minister's property, 5 more Kolkata sites in jobs scam case

ED's Kolkata zonal office led the searches at 10 locations in West Bengal's Kolkata, one in Telangana's Hyderabad, and one in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, based on specific inputs. The raids are still underway at these locations in close coordination with state police forces.

"The places being raided include the premises of suspects linked to the case," said officials.

The search operation is part of the ED's investigation into suspected money laundering and financial irregularities linked to the jewellery firm.

"The agency is examining transactions and records to trace the alleged diversion of bank funds and identify the beneficiaries involved in the scam," officials added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Adani Green Energy solar project, 7 GW solar power project, Andhra Pradesh solar energy, Azure Power PPA transfer, SECI solar projects, CERC solar ruling, solar power regulatory approval, Adani Green Energy SECI deal, 2.3 GW PPA Adani, solar energy I

India adds 4.9 Gw solar capacity under PMSGY, 13% of target met: Report

Congress, Congress flag

Congress slams Modi govt after Trump calls Pak army chief his 'favourite'

Rahul gandhi at Puran Kumar residence

Haryana IPS officer 'suicide': Rahul Gandhi meets Puran Kumar's family

Indian police

TN man sends hoax bomb threat to Karnataka CM, dy CM homes, probe launched

Mumbai Rains, Rain, Rains

Widespread rains expected in TN, Pondy; heavy rain alert for 4 districts

Topics : Enforcement Directorate Bank fraud Bank frauds

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 12:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayQ2 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 PreviewTop Muhurat PicksMotilal Oswal Sectorial PickUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon