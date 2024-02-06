Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

ED searches at multiple places in Bengal in 'embezzlement' of MGNREGA funds

Searches were also being conducted at a property linked to a state government employee in Baharampur in Murshidabad district, they added

Enforcement Directorate, ED

The searches were being conducted after evidence of their involvement was found in the "irregularities", he claimed.

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 11:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday morning started simultaneous searches at multiple places in West Bengal in connection with its investigation into alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds, officials said.
While the residence of a former block development officer (BDO) was raided in Salt Lake's IA Block, the personnel of the agency were also conducting searches at the house and office of a businessman in Chinsurah in Hooghly district, they said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Searches were also being conducted at a property linked to a state government employee in Baharampur in Murshidabad district, they added.
The former BDO was posted in Dhaniakhali in Hooghly district, an officer said.
The searches were being conducted after evidence of their involvement was found in the "irregularities", he claimed.
The alleged irregularities relate to about 25 lakh "fake" job cards issued under MGNREGA in the state, officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi led 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' enters Murshidabad in West Bengal

Requested time to meet PM: Bengal CM Mamata on stoppage of MGNREGA funds

Nine newborns die in West Bengal's Murshidabad Medical College in 24 hours

No constraint of funds for rural job scheme MGNREGA, says Centre

TMC ends sit-in as Guv commits to take up MGNREGA dues issue with Centre

Pragati Maidan Tunnel a 'potential threat to the life of passengers': PWD

IRCTC eWallet: How to use eWallet for online train booking?

UP Budget shows growing economic might, proposals to help in research: BJP

ED raids Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary, AAP leaders: Report

UCC bill in U'khand assembly today, CM Dhami calls it 'moment of pride'

Topics : West Bengal Enforcement Directorate MGNREGA funds

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 11:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayPaytm | Vijay Shekhar SharmaIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEGrammy Awards 2024FIFA World Cup 2026 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon