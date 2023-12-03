ED terms TN police's search of its Madurai office 'illegal', 'mala fide'

The Enforcement Directorate on Sunday lodged a complaint with the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police Shankar Jiwal seeking registration of an FIR against vigilance officials for conducting 'illegal search' in its Madurai office and alleged that unauthorised persons entered the office premises and sensitive case records were stolen.

The ED, citing the December 1 searches by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption in its office after its officer Ankit Tiwari was arrested in a corruption case, the Central agency, in its plaint alleged its entire office was 'ransacked.'



Even case files that had no relation to Tiwari's case were opened and sensitive case records and internal documents of the ED were accessed, the complaint alleged.

"When Panchanama was drawn, we were shocked to see that there were only four persons authorised for the search along with two witnesses...we have signed the Panchanama registering our protest."



Though only fours persons were found to be authorised, 35 persons were present and, under the guise of search, these 35 persons have done 'illegal' acts.

"The so-called police persons were not in uniform and were without badges." They remained in the office from December 1 afternoon (2.30 pm) till December 2 morning (7.15 am).

"Their identity is not known. Whether they are police or private parties, even that is not known. Whether anyone has a vested interest in any ED case is also not known. How many records were stolen as of now is also not ascertainable. We are in the process of ascertaining the same...we have a video recording which shows the presence of such 35 persons."



There are many cases that require the protection of witnesses since the ED is investigating "into many powerful persons in the state."



The Madurai sub-zonal office Assistant Director, Brijesh Beniwal alleged the DVAC search was 'illegal' and 'mala fide.'



Hence, an FIR should be registered against DVAC officials for 'illegal' search and for "...permitting such unauthorised, unknown persons to enter the office of ED, allowing them to see, take copies and take away confidential and sensitive ED records pertaining to ongoing investigations into several sensitive cases."



Tiwari's room was searched and documents such as ECIR were seized by the DVAC team. "They were constantly saying that they are having pressure from seniors to do these acts."



The ED demanded slapping of several IPC sections, including criminal trespass and criminal intimidation. The Enforcement Directorate also alleged that various sensitive case records were stolen. Various sensitive case records were illegally accessed and copies were made using mobile phones that could jeopardise the probe.

"...we request you to register FIR against the DVAC officials who have conducted the illegal search and against all the persons who has entered the office premises of the ED in an unauthorised manner and have stolen the case records of the ED, taken copies and committed other offences.