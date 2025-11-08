Mumbai takes the crown in the list of Asia's happiest cities of 2025

China’s Beijing and Shanghai follow closely
Beijing and Shanghai rank second and third, with 93 per cent and 92 per cent of residents reporting happiness. These megacities score high on safety, convenience, cost, and culture, and remain top choices for Gen Z seeking dynamic, future-forward cities.
Southeast Asia charms with Chiang Mai and Hanoi
Thailand’s Chiang Mai and Vietnam’s Hanoi round out the top five, each with 88 per cent saying their city makes them happy. Hanoi edged slightly ahead in residents’ reports of everyday happiness. Both Hanoi and Chiang Mai are well-known for their green spaces, relaxed pace, and tight-knit communities, ideal for those seeking peace and connection.
Why some global hubs lag behind?
Not every major city made the cut. Seoul, Singapore, and Tokyo rank lower, with only 70 per cent of Tokyo residents claiming their city makes them happy. Long working hours and a fast-paced lifestyle take a toll, highlighting the importance of parks, bathhouses, and nature getaways to balance urban stress.
Asia’s Top 10 Happiest Cities, 2025:
- Mumbai, India
- Beijing, China
- Shanghai, China
- Chiang Mai, Thailand
- Hanoi, Vietnam
- Jakarta, Indonesia
- Hong Kong
- Bangkok, Thailand
- Singapore
- Seoul, South Korea
World’s Top 10 Happiest Cities, 2025:
- Abu Dhabi, UAE
- Medellín, Colombia
- Cape Town, South Africa
- Mexico City, Mexico
- Mumbai, India
- Beijing, China
- Shanghai, China
- Chicago, US
- Seville, Spain
- Melbourne, Australia
Whether it’s Mumbai’s street food, Beijing and Shanghai’s modern conveniences, or Chiang Mai and Hanoi’s green spaces, the survey proves that happiness is both a feeling and a reflection of the life a city offers.