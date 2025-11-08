Saturday, November 08, 2025 | 01:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Home / India News / Mumbai takes the crown in the list of Asia's happiest cities of 2025

Mumbai takes the crown in the list of Asia's happiest cities of 2025

Mumbai emerges as Asia's happiest city with 94% of residents saying the city makes them happy; Beijing, Shanghai, Chiang Mai, and Hanoi follow

Mumbai

Mumbai takes the crown as Asia’s happiest city, beating Beijing, Shanghai, Chiang Mai, and Hanoi. Image: Wikimedia Commons

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 1:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Happiness may be subjective, but numbers can tell a story. Time Out’s City Life Index 2025 asked residents to rate their hometowns on culture, nightlife, food, quality of life, and whether their city makes them happy and locals seem positive. The results? Mumbai takes the crown as Asia’s happiest city, beating Beijing, Shanghai, Chiang Mai, and Hanoi.
 

Mumbai tops Asia in happiness

 
A whopping 94 per cent of Mumbaikars say the city makes them happy. Beyond the statistics, it’s the city’s infectious energy, buzzing social scene, and endless opportunities that keep residents smiling. Other statistics include:
 
  • 89 per cent feel happier in Mumbai than anywhere else.
  • 88 per cent say people in the city seem positive.
  • 87 per cent believe happiness in Mumbai has grown recently.
 
The report attributes Mumbai’s top ranking to its vibrant entertainment scene, bustling social life, abundant career opportunities, and its reputation as one of Asia’s best street food cities.
 
 

China’s Beijing and Shanghai follow closely

Beijing and Shanghai rank second and third, with 93 per cent and 92 per cent of residents reporting happiness. These megacities score high on safety, convenience, cost, and culture, and remain top choices for Gen Z seeking dynamic, future-forward cities.
 

Southeast Asia charms with Chiang Mai and Hanoi

Thailand’s Chiang Mai and Vietnam’s Hanoi round out the top five, each with 88 per cent saying their city makes them happy. Hanoi edged slightly ahead in residents’ reports of everyday happiness. Both Hanoi and Chiang Mai are well-known for their green spaces, relaxed pace, and tight-knit communities, ideal for those seeking peace and connection.

Why some global hubs lag behind?

Not every major city made the cut. Seoul, Singapore, and Tokyo rank lower, with only 70 per cent of Tokyo residents claiming their city makes them happy. Long working hours and a fast-paced lifestyle take a toll, highlighting the importance of parks, bathhouses, and nature getaways to balance urban stress.
 

Asia’s Top 10 Happiest Cities, 2025:

 
  • Mumbai, India
  • Beijing, China
  • Shanghai, China
  • Chiang Mai, Thailand
  • Hanoi, Vietnam
  • Jakarta, Indonesia
  • Hong Kong
  • Bangkok, Thailand
  • Singapore
  • Seoul, South Korea
 

World’s Top 10 Happiest Cities, 2025:

  • Abu Dhabi, UAE
  • Medellín, Colombia
  • Cape Town, South Africa
  • Mexico City, Mexico
  • Mumbai, India
  • Beijing, China
  • Shanghai, China
  • Chicago, US
  • Seville, Spain
  • Melbourne, Australia
 
Whether it’s Mumbai’s street food, Beijing and Shanghai’s modern conveniences, or Chiang Mai and Hanoi’s green spaces, the survey proves that happiness is both a feeling and a reflection of the life a city offers.
   

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 1:21 PM IST

