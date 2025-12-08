Monday, December 08, 2025 | 06:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Either Naxalites will surrender, or we'll wipe them out by Jan 2026: MP CM

Either Naxalites will surrender, or we'll wipe them out by Jan 2026: MP CM

In a major success for security forces, 10 Naxalites, including the commander of the Kanha-Bhoramdeo (KB) division, identified as Kabir, surrendered in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav

Speaking to reporters in Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav highlighted the state's progress in curbing Naxalism (Photo: PTI))

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday asserted that Naxalism will be completely wiped out from the state by January 2026, stating that either the remaining Naxalites will surrender or they will be eliminated.

Addressing a public event in Balaghat after 10 Naxalites surrendered before him, CM Yadav said, "Today our police have done a big job. We pledge that by January 2026, either the Naxalites will surrender or we will wipe them out. Many Naxalites have already surrendered. Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and our resolve is that we will eliminate Naxalism from our land."

In a major success for security forces, 10 Naxalites, including the commander of the Kanha-Bhoramdeo (KB) division, identified as Kabir, surrendered in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

 

Later, speaking to reporters in Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav highlighted the state's progress in curbing Naxalism.

He introduced his statement by noting the ongoing nationwide campaign against the menace, crediting the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"A campaign against Naxalism is being run under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and the guidance of Home Minister Amit Shah... 2 years ago, our 3 districts were considered completely Naxal-affected, but last year we freed Dindori and Mandla from Naxal activities, and now success is being achieved in Balaghat as well...," he said.

"Several bounty Naxals have surrendered... Today, 10 Nazalites have surrendered... I am fully confident that we will achieve success in all these campaigns by January 2026," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dec 08 2025 | 6:48 AM IST

