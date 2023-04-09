close

Election-seizure touches Rs 100 cr in 10 days of K'taka poll announcement

The elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly will be held on May 10 and results will be declared on May 13

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2023 | 9:16 PM IST
The election related seizure in Karnataka on Sunday touched close to Rs 100 crore, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer said.

According to the daily bulletin, the CEO said Rs 99.18 crore worth seizure were made ever since the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into effect in the State from March 29.

In just 10 days of MCC coming into effect, Rs 36.8 crore cash, Rs 15.46 crore worth freebies, 5.2 lakh litres of liquor valued at Rs 30 crore, Rs 15 crore worth gold and Rs 2.5 crore worth silver ornaments have been seized, the bulletin said.

On Sunday, the Static Surveillance Team seized Rs 34 lakh cash in Yadgir district and 56 televisions worth Rs 21 lakh in Nelamangala constituency in Bengaluru Rural district. The Excise department has seized 54,282 litres of liquor worth Rs 1.62 crore.

The elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly will be held on May 10 and results will be declared on May 13.

Topics : Karnataka | Karnataka polls | Election

First Published: Apr 09 2023 | 7:38 PM IST

