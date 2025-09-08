Monday, September 08, 2025 | 03:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Elgar Parishad case: SC to hear medical bail plea of accused on Sept 15

Elgar Parishad case: SC to hear medical bail plea of accused on Sept 15

The high court allowed Raut's bail plea but stayed its own order for a week on the request of the National Investigation Agency (NIA)

Supreme Court, SC

The top court subsequently extended the stay on his release in the case | (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Monday decided to hear on September 15 the bail plea of Elgar Parishad-Bhima Koregaon case accused Mahesh Raut on medical grounds.

A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and Satish Chandra Sharma was hearing Raut's petition challenging his incarceration despite being granted bail by the Bombay High Court.

The high court allowed Raut's bail plea but stayed its own order for a week on the request of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The top court subsequently extended the stay on his release in the case.

On Monday, Raut's counsel said the activist was suffering from rheumatoid arthritis and required specialised medical care unavailable in prison or at JJ Hospital, where he has been examined.

 

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

Elgar Parishad case: SC defers Surendra Gadling bail plea to Sept 17

gavel law cases

2018 Bhima Koregaon violence: Inquiry commission gets 3-month extension

Semaglutide, weight loss drugs

Semaglutide, used in Ozempic, joins WHO's essential medicines list

Loan, Home Loan, Money

81% express concern over house affordability, Mumbai bucks the trend:Survey

market, stock market, investor, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 200 points, Nifty near 24,800; SMIDs in green; auto rally, IT drag

If the prison hospital can file a status report, and we can take him for a medical examination JJ hospital doesn't have the facilities for this, the lawyer said.

The bench said if the authorities wish to file an affidavit, they may do so.

If the ailment is so serious that it warrants continuous treatment, then there is no difficulty. Because all of us know that government doctors play it safe. If a serious treatment is required, they will not touch it because if anything happens then they will be responsible. So let's just find out, no problem, the bench said.

When the counsel referred to the fact that Raut had already spent nearly seven years in custody, Justice Sundresh noted, No issue at all, we will consider it. Keep next Tuesday."  Raut is among several activists and cultural workers accused in the Elgar ParishadBhima Koregaon case.

The Elgar Parishad conclave was held in December 2017 at Shaniwarwada, an 18th-century palace-fort in the heart of Pune.

Investigators alleged that provocative speeches delivered at the event instigated the violence at Koregaon-Bhima on January 1, 2018.

Another accused, cultural activist Sagar Gorkhe alias Jagtap, was arrested in September 2020 on allegations of raising provocative slogans at the conclave along with other Kabir Kala Manch members, and has remained in jail since then.

The bench is also likely to hear the bail plea of another activist Jyoti Jagtap who was arrested in 2020 in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Pinarayi Vijayan, Pinarayi, Vijayan, Kerala CM

LIVE News: Hoax bomb threat at Kerala CM's residence and court complex, searches underway

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

Global trade challenges need to be turned into opportunities: Prez Murmu

Pinarayi Vijayan, Pinarayi, Vijayan, Kerala CM

Hoax bomb threat triggers searches at Kerala CM's residence, court complex

Congress, Congress flag

Trai refutes Congress claim of blocking SMS on Maharashtra poll fraud

gavel law cases

SC questions TN over appointment of acting DGP, asks UPSC to suggest names

Topics : Bhima Koregaon violence Supreme Court Bombay HC Bombay High Court National Investigation Agency NIA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SGP Women's Hockey Asia Cup LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEUrban Company IPOApple event DateGoogle Pixel 10 ReviewUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon