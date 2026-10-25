Eminent painter and former Trinamool MP Jogen Chowdhury dies at 87

Eminent painter Jogen Chowdhury died at a hospital in Kolkata on Sunday morning following a battle with a rare blood cancer.

Chowdhury, a former TMC MP, was 87.

He had been suffering from a myeloproliferative neoplasm, a rare type of blood cancer, for the past 14 months and had been receiving chemotherapy, the Ruby General Hospital said in a statement.

He was admitted to the private hospital in southeast Kolkata on October 16 after falling ill, and breathed his last at 10.15 am, it said.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the demise of Shri Jogen Chowdhury, the renowned Indian painter," the statement said.

During the course of his illness, he had also required hospitalisation for urinary tract infections, it added.