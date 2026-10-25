LPG distributors' unions oppose strike, seek dialogue for commission hike

Major LPG distributors' federations have opposed a proposed protest in Delhi and an indefinite strike, favouring dialogue with state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) and the petroleum ministry to resolve demands for higher commissions and relief from operational and commercial pressures.

The Federation of LPG Distributors of India (FLDI) and All India LPG Distributors Federation (AILDF) - the two main bodies that claim membership of most LPG distributors in the country - distanced themselves from the proposed protest and strike call given by a smaller splinter group.

While FLDI said it did not support the proposed agitation, maintaining that distributors' concerns should be addressed through constructive engagement and concrete decisions, AILDF said it is not participating in the proposed protest announced in Delhi on October 26.

AILDF said it "believes in solutions through meaningful discussions" and that its "member distributors assure uninterrupted LPG home delivery, whatever the challenge."

"When the nation needs us, we have always delivered. Every home, every crisis, every time," AILDF said.

Commission paid to LPG distributors for sale of domestic cooking gas has remained unchanged for the last five years despite a rise in cost.

Distributor associations have been engaged with the oil marketing companies (OMCs) as well as the petroleum ministry for raising the commission.

A splinter group has however, given a strike call to press for the issue.

The LPG Distributors Association of India (LDAI) has called for a day-long dharna on October 26 in Delhi.

"The AILDF has once again met with the Directors (Marketing) and senior LPG officials at the head offices of PSU oil marketing companies, continuing its sustained dialogue with the oil companies, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, and GAIL/IGL officials," it said. "Since March 2026, followed by April, June, August, September and now October 2026, AILDF has consistently taken up the concerns of LPG distributors at various levels. Sometimes due to the world energy crisis, decisions take time. Hope for better outcomes for the distributor network."

FLDI said it, along with AILDF, "jointly raised fair commission, distributor viability & operational concerns before OMC leadership. This dialogue is a positive first step. FLDI will pursue these issues with OMCs & MoPNG until resolution."

Stating that it does not support the proposed protest and indefinite strike, FLDI said it continues to favour dialogue with OMCs and the ministry for the "just demands" of LPG distributors.

"FLDI & AILDF jointly sought no indent changes without distributor consent and no push sales of non-fuel products, NDNE or FTL. Business must be demand-led. OMCs assured consideration of these concerns to promote ethical practices," it said.

The All India HP Gas Distributors Association (AIHPGDA) also said the federations were in regular dialogue with the oil companies and the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, adding that solutions should emerge through discussions rather than direct action.

The federations' position follows a meeting on October 21 at Indian Oil Corporation Ltd's headquarters in Mumbai, attended by directors (marketing), executive directors and senior officials of Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), along with representatives of the All India LPG Distributors Federation (AILDF) and FLDI.

The associations have sought a revision in distributor commissions, an end to pressure to take up non-fuel products, protection against changes to refill indents without distributors' consent, and written standard operating procedures (SOPs) to improve relations between distributors and OMC field officials.

AIHPGDA said distributors had highlighted financial distress, operational difficulties and commercial pressures at the meeting. The association said digital reforms had improved transparency, but refill sales had declined in several markets while expenses continued to rise. Restrictions on new connections, unpaid work and unsold commercial stock were adding to working-capital pressures, it said.

On distributor commissions, AIHPGDA said OMC management had informed the meeting that proposals for a revision had already been submitted to the petroleum ministry. The directors also agreed to jointly recommend an interim increase within a definite time frame, although ministry approval remained pending, according to the association.

The federations have been raising distributors' concerns at various levels since March, with further engagements in April, June, August, September and October, AILDF said in social media posts.

A commission increase would offer distributors some relief from rising operating costs, although the extent of the benefit would depend on the size and timing of any revision.

The associations also raised concerns over what they described as pressure to take up non-fuel products and other sales categories, including DNDE and FTL. They argued that business should be driven by genuine demand rather than targets imposed on distributors.

FLDI said the associations had jointly sought an assurance that refill indents - orders placed for LPG supplies - should not be changed without distributors' consent. The federation said OMC officials had assured them that the concerns would be considered to promote ethical business practices.

AIHPGDA said the directors had expressed concern over deteriorating relations between distributors and field officials and assured action on issues within OMC authority relating to the forced upliftment of non-fuel products, DNDE and FTL.

The associations also sought written SOPs, recorded consent for commercial indents, digital audit trails and an independent grievance-escalation mechanism. They called for reconciliation of OMC records with invoices and GST returns, stronger supply-chain accountability, consumer-safety safeguards and a five-year roadmap for the LPG distribution network.

Restrictions on new LPG connections were another concern raised by distributors. AIHPGDA said the management had reviewed the matter at the highest level and that work was under way, while seeking early operational relief when the geopolitical situation improves.

The federations, meanwhile, have reiterated their commitment to maintaining uninterrupted household LPG deliveries despite the challenges facing distributors.

AILDF said it had consistently raised distributors' concerns with oil companies, the petroleum ministry and gas-sector officials, while continuing to assure consumers of reliable home delivery. The federations have stressed that resolving distributors' financial and operational difficulties is important to maintaining a viable last-mile distribution network.

OMC management acknowledged distributors' dedication and staff efforts during the recent crisis, while indicating that a complete return to normal operations would take time, AIHPGDA said.