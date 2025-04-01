Tuesday, April 01, 2025 | 08:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Delhi air quality remains in 'moderate' category, AQI plunges to 136

Air quality across Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) improved, remaining in the 'moderate' or 'satisfactory' category

Gurugram in Haryana reported an AQI of 162, while Noida and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh recorded AQIs of 113 and 158. (Photo: Reuters)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 8:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi’s air quality improved and remained in the ‘moderate’ category on Tuesday morning after staying in the ‘poor’ category for the past few days. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 136 at 8 am on April 1, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), compared to 130 at the same time on Monday. 

AQI across Delhi-NCR

Air quality across Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) improved, remaining in the ‘moderate’ or 'satisfactory' category. Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 160 at 4 pm on March 31. Gurugram in Haryana reported an AQI of 162, while Noida and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh recorded AQIs of 113 and 158, respectively. Ghaziabad’s AQI improved to 150, falling into the ‘moderate’ category. 

CAQM invokes Grap Stage I curbs

Last week, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) in Delhi-NCR after the city’s AQI fell into the ‘poor’ category.  The decision was based on the CPCB’s daily AQI bulletin. Under Stage I, all 27 prescribed measures must be strictly implemented by the relevant agencies, including the NCR Pollution Control Boards and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee.  Authorities have urged residents to support Grap by adhering to guidelines such as keeping vehicle engines well-tuned, maintaining proper tyre pressure, and ensuring pollution control certificates are up to date. 

Delhi weather update

After few days of respite, temperatures are set to rise in the coming days. The sky will be mainly clear, with maximum humidity at 42 per cent. Strong surface winds at 10-20 km/h will prevail during the day. Tuesday's forecast indicates a minimum temperature of 14 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 35 degrees Celsius.

Topics : Delhi air quality air pollution Air quality Delhi weather BS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 8:24 AM IST

