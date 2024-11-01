Business Standard
Home / India News / Ensure swift, sensitive handling of public complaints: UP CM to officials

Ensure swift, sensitive handling of public complaints: UP CM to officials

During the Janata Darshan, CM Adityanath addressed complaints related to crime and land grabbing, instructing police officers to take firm action against criminals and land mafias

Yogi Adityanath, Yogi, UP CM

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Gorakhpur (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2024 | 2:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met 200 people at the Janata Darshan here on Friday, addressing their concerns and directing officials to ensure compassionate responses and timely redressal.

Adityanath reassured those who came with problems, saying, "Don't worry; the government will take effective action on every issue."  Interacting with those seated outside the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan, he listened to their issues one by one and accepted their applications, according to an official statement.

The chief minister instructed relevant administrative and police officials to ensure each problem is resolved efficiently and fairly.

During the Janata Darshan, Adityanath addressed complaints related to crime and land grabbing, instructing police officers to take firm action against criminals and land mafias.

 

"If any 'dabang' or mafia is forcibly occupying someone's land, they should face strict consequences, showing no leniency towards those who harm the poor," he stressed.

"Those who exploit the poor should not be spared," he told officials.

More From This Section

air pollution, AQI

LIVE news: Air quality improves marginally after toxic smog in Delhi post-Diwali

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Monopolisation linked to India's shaky economic growth, unemployment: Cong

air pollution, AQI

AQI deteriorates to 'severe' in India's cleanest city Indore after Diwali

Devender Singh Rana (left), Ravinder Raina (right)

J-K mourns Devender Singh Rana's death, says BJP chief Ravinder Raina

Jitendra Singh

Void created will haunt me forever: MoS Jitendra Singh on brother's demise

Similar to previous Janata Darshans, several individuals sought financial assistance for medical treatment, whom the chief minister assured that financial constraints would not prevent them from receiving necessary care, according to the release.

He also instructed officers to quickly prepare and provide cost estimates for those in need of high-level medical care, with the government ready to fund treatments as soon as estimates are submitted.

Additionally, he directed officers to ensure that individuals with Ayushman cards have access to medical care without difficulties and to promptly issue Ayushman cards to eligible individuals who are yet to receive them.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

UP aims to expand the total land bank to 82,000 acres by the end of FY25

UP fast-tracks land acquisition drive; aims to buy 96k acres within 3 yrs

Yogi Adityanath, Yogi, UP CM

First Diwali after Ayodhya temple Pran Pratishtha is special: CM Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath, Yogi, UP CM

Mahakumbh 2025 to be 'more divine, grand' than all previous Kumbhs: UP CM

Yogi Adityanath, Yogi, UP CM

Negligence or delay in addressing public concerns won't be tolerated: Yogi

Yogi Adityanath, Yogi, UP CM

Number of MBBS seats in UP doubled, 17 new medical colleges opened: CM Yogi

Topics : Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh government Public service

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 01 2024 | 2:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMuhurat TradingAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon