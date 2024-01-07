Envoy takes up minister's remarks against PM Modi with Maldivian govt

Indian High Commissioner to the Maldives, Munu Mahawar, has taken up with the Maldives government the derogatory remarks made by a deputy minister in the island nation, sources informed on Sunday.

The development comes amid growing outrage over Maldivian Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment, Mariyam Shiuna's post on X, making a mocking and disrespectful reference to Prime Minister Modi over his recent visit to Lakshadweep, which lies close to Maldives.

The post by Shiuna -- which has now been deleted -- featured images of PM Modi from his recent visit to the Union Territory.

"With regards to the recent remarks by the Maldives Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment, Mariyam Shiuna, the Indian High Commissioner has taken up the matter in Male," a source said.

Earlier in the day, former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed condemned the derogatory remarks made by the Shiuna and urged President Mohamed Muizzu to distance the government from the comments.

Saying that India was "instrumental" in the security and prosperity of Maldives, the former premier called on Muizzu to give an assurance to New Delhi that the comments don't reflect government policy.

"What appalling language by Maldives Government official @shiuna_m towards the leader of a key ally, that is instrumental for Maldives' security and prosperity. @MMuizzu gov must distance itself from these comments and give clear assurance to India they do not reflect gov policy," Nasheed posted on X.

PM Modi visited the Union Territory of Lakshadweep on January 2 and shared several pictures, including an 'exhilarating experience' of him trying his hand at snorkelling.

In a series of posts on X, PM Modi shared pictures of the white beaches and the pristine blue skies and the ocean, and tagged them with a message that read, "For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list."

In a departure from convention, President Muizzu will visit China, ahead of India, from January 7-12. This is his second foreign visit after assuming office following the visit to Turkey. Notably, he departed from a long convention by not visiting India on the first official visit.

Significantly, in December last year, the Maldives said it would not renew the Hydrographic Survey agreement made with India, a Maldives-based news website, The Press, reported.

Maldives has also formally requested India to remove the Indian troops from the island nation.

The removal of Indian troops in the Maldives was the main campaign of Muizzu's party. Currently, there are around 70 Indian troops, along with Dornier 228 maritime patrol aircraft and two HAL Dhruv helicopters, stationed in the Maldives.